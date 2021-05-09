The Younger Cast Members of ‘Cobra Kai’ Dish on Meeting Elisabeth Shue

During the third season of the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” Elisabeth Shue reprised the role of Ali Mills. As fans are aware, the character dated Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the first film of the “Karate Kid” franchise. Unfortunately for the New Jersey native, Ali had just broken up with skilled martial artist Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka). When the Cobra Kai student realizes that Daniel is interested in his ex-girlfriend, he begins to ruthlessly bully him. This ultimately leads to Johnny and Daniel’s long-standing rivalry, which is further explored in “Cobra Kai.”

The Younger Cast Members of “Cobra Kai” Discussed Meeting Elisabeth Shue

During a behind-the-scenes interview with Entertainment Tonight, some of the show’s younger cast members discussed meeting Shue for the first time. Jacob Bertrand, who plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, revealed that he spoke to the actress “for like 20 minutes” while they were “in hair makeup together.” He explained that his mother, who is a fan of Shue, was with him at the time.

“My mom was kind of like geeking out,” revealed Bertrand.

The 21-year-old also noted that he took the opportunity to discuss one of Shue’s iconic movies from the 1980s, “Adventures in Babysitting.”

“I was like, ‘hey I just wanted to let you know that I love ‘Adventures in Babysitting,’ and she was like, ‘oh that movie was so much fun to film.’ She told me all this cool stuff. She was awesome. Really cool,” said the actor.

During the interview, Tanner Buchanan, who portrays Johnny Lawrence’s son Robby Keene, also revealed that he had a positive experience with Shue.

“I happened to be on set the first day that she worked and I was walking past her trailer and she happened to come out and she was like, ‘oh my gosh you’re Tanner, it’s so nice to meet you.’ She’s been super, super loving and nice coming into this,” said the actor.

Mary Mouser Revealed That She “Was Super Nervous” About Meeting Elisabeth Shue

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Buchanan’s on-screen love interest Mary Mouser also shared her thoughts about Shue joining the “Cobra Kai” cast. The actress, who plays Daniel’s daughter Samantha, revealed that she “was super nervous” when she learned that she would be meeting the “Leaving Las Vegas” star. She explained that her character is often compared to Ali by fans because they are both involved in a love triangle with two martial artists.

“I was like, ‘I hope she likes me.’ But Elisabeth Shue’s been so awesome and so nice. And she even pulled me aside right when she met me and she even said it to me ‘you’re like the new Ali.’ And I feel like this torch has been passed and I feel like I can’t drop it,” said the actress.

Mouser shared similar information about meeting Shue during a January interview with Teen Vogue. She revealed that her first interaction with Shue occurred when they were sitting in a van together to go to a different location on set.

“She was so nice and was like, ‘I really love, you know, your character and I love that she gets to do karate. That’s something I always wanted to do.’ And it was like all this stuff. She was gushing. And I was gushing and it was really cool,” said the actress.