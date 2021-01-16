Who Is the Little Girl Daniel Larusso Saved in The Karate Kid II?

After the violent events of the Cobra Kai‘s Season 2 finale, where former Miyagi-Do student Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) accidentally injures Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) business is in serious trouble. In Season 3, Episode 3, Daniel’s ex-employee, Anoush (Dan Ahdoot) tells Louie (Bret Ernst), that his current boss Tom Cole (David Shatraw) “just signed an exclusive deal with Doyona International in Toyko” that “distribute[s] all the major Japanese car companies.” He went on to say that “Cole had Doyona convince the manufacture to cut ties with LaRusso.” This causes Daniel to travel to Japan to ensure that the LaRusso Auto Group does not go under.

In the following episode, he attends a meeting with Doyona but is told that the company can not continue doing business with him as they “are trying to avoid negative PR,” seemingly in reference to Robby’s fight with Miguel. A crestfallen Daniel then travels to Mr. Miyagi’s hometown Tomi Village, located in Okinawa, Japan. Thankfully, while in Okinawa, the karate instructor runs into his ex-girlfriend Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita). She eventually reconnects him with Yuna (Traci Toguchi), who has a high power position at Doyona.

Upon meeting in Season 3, Episode 5, Daniel does not recognize her.

“Don’t worry. It’s been a long time since we met. I was a child then, and it was during a typhoon,” says Yuna.

Daniel Rescues Yuna in The Karate Kid Part II

Daniel soon realizes that she was the girl he rescued during his last trip to Okinawa. As fans are aware, toward the end of The Karate Kid Part II, Tomi Village is hit by a typhoon. Daniel and Kumiko, who had just been performing a tea ceremony, run for cover. Yuna can be seen on a bell tower, notifying the villagers about the storm. The couple manages to find shelter with Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita).

Daniel and his mentor, however, soon go back out in the storm to assist other villagers. They eventually save Miyagi’s best-friend-turned-rival Sato (Danny Kamekona) and notice Yuna stuck on the bell tower.

“You take Mr. Sato back. I’ll get the girl,” says Daniel.

He climbs up the tower while the terrified young girl wails. Once the teenager reaches her, he tells her to “hold on tight” and she clings to his back. Yuna continues to scream, and Daniel attempts to calm her down by saying, “You’re going to be okay. We’re okay. Hang on.”

They manage to make it down from the tower but Daniel falls in the mud. Mr. Sato runs out to assist him, and the girl is returned to her family.

Yuna is seen again during the Obon festival. After dancing with the other villagers, Daniel tells her, “If it wasn’t for you, I’d be making a lot of mistakes.”

She replies by saying that without Daniel, she would “not be here.”

Yuna Helps Daniel With His Business

During their interaction in Cobra Kai, over three decades later, the owner of LaRusso Auto Group hugs her and compliments her English.

“I work in international sales. Perfect English comes in handy,” states Yuna, before revealing that she is the “Senior Vice President of Sales for Doyona International.”

Daniel gives a grateful glance to Kumiko, who repeats her aunt Yukie’s saying, “Put good out into the world, and good will come back to you.”

Daniel offers to “buy [Yuna] a drink,” which she accepts, stating, “I should hope so Daniel-san. I’m about to save your business.”

