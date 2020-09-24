Coliesa McMillian Dead: ‘My 600-lb. Life’ Star Dies at 41

Coliesa McMillian, who starred on Season 8 of My 600-lb. Life, is dead at the age of 41, according to TMZ.

The entertainment website cited McMillian’s family for the report. What was the cause of death? The 643-pound McMillian died in a Louisiana hospital. Although no cause of death was given, she had previously suffered a heart attack, TMZ reported. She also ended up on life support after weight loss surgery that was featured on the show in spring 2020.

Her full name was Coliesa Kay Lee McMillian. You can read her obituary here.

Here’s what you know:

McMillian Told the Show That Her Heart Previously Gave Out & Stopped

"Living like this is not living." Tune in to a new #My600lbLife tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/JTN73ULoqQ — TLC Network (@TLC) March 18, 2020

In a teaser for the show on TLC, McMillian said she was over 400 pounds by the time she was 23. She kept gaining weight as she had four children. Her husband was arrested and went to jail, and she left him. She said she packed the kids up in the middle of the night and moved to Louisiana at age 30 to get away from him. At age 31, she met her fiancé and so “life got better for a while.”

In the video, she discussed her heart issues. She had a heart attack at age 39. “My heart gave out and it stopped,” she said. She was too big to do surgery on so they weren’t able to fix her heart.

Her fiancé died in a car accident, and she said that she dealt with the trauma by eating more.

In the video, McMillian talks about death, and she indicated that she knew her time was numbered. She said she wouldn’t survive another heart attack, and she added that she was spending the majority of her time in her bed.

“I have allowed food to waste my life,” she said. “It’s taken over my life, and I’m exhausted. I’m exhausted of this life. Living like this is not living. If I don’t lose this weight, I am going to die… my heart could give out at any time. I can feel the weight weighing me down.”

She said her heart problems were a ticking time bomb.

McMillian Suffered Complications From Weight Loss Surgery

My 600-lb Life star Coliesa McMillian dies at 41: Coliesa McMillian, who starred in reality TV show My 600-lb Life, has died at 41 https://t.co/EDvpOgqXGd pic.twitter.com/aPCoKQZmwR — RushReads (@RushReads) September 24, 2020

According to TMZ, McMillian ended up on life support after suffering complications from weight loss surgery. Her family felt she was recovering but, tragically, she never did.

UK Mirror reported that she was initially in stable condition after that surgery.

However, that surgery occurred in April. It put her in intensive care at the time, according to The Sun. The site added that a doctor performed the surgery on the show after she suffered stomach pains. The site says she hadn’t lost enough weight to qualify, but the doctor did the surgery for other life-threatening health reasons. She was revealed to have ended up on life support as the episode aired, but her daughter told The Sun last spring, “She’s doing fine she just has to learn how to do it all again. She was [in the ICU], but not anymore. She’s in the hospital still but she’s doing a lot better.”

It hasn’t been confirmed that the surgery led to her death, however.

Her appearance on the popular television show occurred last March 2020. “Coliesa a loving, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at The Crossing on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 41. She was a resident of St. Francisville and native of Port Allen, LA,” McMillian’s obituary says.

The obit adds that McMillian is “survived by her daughters, Hannah and Sadie Gail Marie McMillian, Kadelynn Lee and Victoria Noel Lee Courville.” She is also survived by other relatives.

READ NEXT: Aaron Danielson aka ‘Jay Bishop’: Portland Shooting Victim Named