Why Fans Think Colton Underwood is ‘Coming Out’ on GMA

Tomorrow, Colton Underwood is set to speak with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America for his first major interview since ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph dropped her restraining order against the former Bachelor.

Announcing the interview on her Instagram account, Roberts teased that “He has something very personal he wants to share.”

Good Morning America | WEDNESDAY MORNING: Former Bachelor Colton Underwood in an exclusive, new and deeply personal interview with Robin Roberts. pic.twitter.com/BmeL41skic — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2021

In the promo for the pre-taped interview, she goes on to say to the former football player, “There’s something that you want people to know so can you tell us what is on your heart, if you want to share?” He seems to respond, “It’s been a journey for sure.”

Good Morning America is describing the interview as “deeply personal.” While Bachelor Nation fans will have to tune in tomorrow to hear the announcement, many have taken to social media theorizing Underwood will be coming out as a gay man.

He previously addressed his sexuality, including the revelation that he questioned if he was gay in his book The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima, he said, “[The show taught me] that I’m straight and I’m very, very attracted to Cassie [Randolph] and women — but it would have been OK if it would have been the other way too. I think that’s the biggest message I have for people.”

Famously the virgin Bachelor, he revealed those questions at times came from others.

“It was one of those things where you hear something so often, you start believing it,” he told People. “I thought, maybe I am gay. The captain of the football team should be having sex and drinking, right? But I wasn’t.”

He told the outlet the uncertainty led him to search online “Am I gay?” while growing up. “I didn’t know who I was,” he continued. “And I come from an athletic family, so it was always, ‘Move on, you’re good.’ So that threw me off. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I’m not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it.”

Before appearing on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, Underwood dated Aly Raisman. He would become franchise lead for season 23 of The Bachelor, leaving the show with Randolph.

Randolph Filed a Straining Order Against Underwood for Stalking

Some fans are expecting Underwood to simply address the restraining order from ex-girlfriend Randolph.

After their split, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood alleging harassment. Among the claims in the court documents obtained by TMZ, she accuses her Bachelor ex of stalking, loitering outside her and her parents’ homes and even placing a tracker on her car.

While she later extended the restraining order and filed a police report, eventually dismissed the charges.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” Underwood told TMZ at the time. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Twitter Reacts to Underwood Potentially Coming Out

Is Colton underwood going to come out on tv tomorrow, because if he is, let me just be the first to get in line 🔥 — [stεf] 🧜🏼‍♂️ (@YesSTEPHinitely) April 13, 2021

The early reactions to Underwood potentially coming out are mixed.

Among those excited by the notion, one user tweeted, “Is Colton underwood going to come out on tv tomorrow, because if he is, let me just be the first to get in line.”

Another user joked, “Is Colton Underwood coming out tomorrow? And why would this be at all shocking when his parents gave him the perfect gay pornstar name? It was prophesied!”

The interest has led some to criticize the dating franchise, which featured its first same-sex relationship during the last season of Bachelor in Paradise. One tweet read, “Obviously he’s coming out, but what about the bigger question of why does this show appeal to so many. At its base, the show is sad people humiliating themselves to the delight of the masses. It just perpetuates the absurd tropes of binary gender nonsense.”

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Star Opens up About Father’s Cancer Diagnosis