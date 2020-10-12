Is Mail Delivered on Columbus Day 2020? Are USPS Post Offices Open?

Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, is observed this year on Monday, October 12, 2020. Since it is a national holiday, you may be wondering if the USPS is open or closed for mail delivery on that day. According to the United States Postal Service’s website, the USPS observes Columbus Day as a holiday, during which employees are given the day off. Post offices will be closed and mail will not be picked up or delivered by the USPS mail carrier. Service will resume and post offices will open with normal hours on Tuesday, October 13.

Columbus Day is one of 10 federal holidays observed in the United States, during which USPS postal services are not running; the other 9 are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

FedEx & UPS Will Remain Open on Columbus Day

While USPS is not picking up or delivering mail on Columbus Day, FedEx and UPS are both open on Monday, October 12. FedEx‘s holiday schedule indicates that all of their services are running on their normal Monday schedule on Columbus Day, however, FedEx Smartpost will operate under modified service.

UPS’s 2020 Holiday Schedule indicates that all of their operations will be open as they would be on any other Monday, in spite of the holiday on October 12.

In addition to FedEx and UPS, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq NYSE Amex, national parks, and garbage removal are some of the institutions you should expect to find running normally and not closed on October 12.

15 States in the US Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day Instead of Columbus Day

This year, according to Good Housekeeping, 14 states plus the District of Columbia have chosen to observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day on October 12, instead of or in addition to Columbus Day (which began as a national holiday in 1972). Those states are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Many individual cities nationwide have adopted the holiday change as well.

The holiday is observed in honor of Indigenous People or Native Americans who were living on the land that would eventually become the United States, long before Christopher Columbus “discovered” it. It is both a recognition of the ancestral history of Native Americans (who make up about 2% of the US’s current total population) as the first inhabitants of America, but also a solemn acknowledgment of the devastation done to Native American people and culture at the hands of colonization.

Columbus Day, or Indigenous Peoples’ Day, always falls on a Monday. Here is when the holiday will be observed in years to come:

– 2021: Monday, October 11th, 2021

– 2022: Monday, October 10th, 2022

– 2023: Monday, October 9th, 2023

– 2024: Monday, October 14th, 2024

– 2025: Monday, October 13th, 2025

– 2026: Monday, October 12th, 2026

– 2027: Monday, October 11th, 2027

– 2028: Monday, October 9th, 2028

– 2029: Monday, October 8th, 2029

– 2030: Monday, October 14th, 2030

It is worth noting that Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day falls on the same day as Canadian Thanksgiving. This year, Thanksgiving in the United States will be observed on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

