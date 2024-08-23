Fans Express Shock After ‘Black Panther’ Star Dies in Hospital

“Black Panther” star Connie Chiume died at a hospital in South Africa, her family confirmed in an Instagram post.

The death left fans expressing shock on Chiume’s Instagram page. “😢😢😢🕯️🕯️🕯️noooo” wrote one. “OMG,” expressed another fan. “Nooooooooo💔💔💔💔🥹,” wrote another.

On August 6, Chiume’s family confirmed her death on her Instagram page, writing, “The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the International Acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume.”

Continued the family’s statement: “Connie Chiume, 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on 6th August 2024. The Family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.” Chiume was 72 years old. According to The New York Post, the hospital is located in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chiume played the role of tribal leader Zawavari in the movie “Black Panther” and its sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” according to The New York Post.

Connie Chiume Died After a ‘Period of Illness,’ Her Family Says

The cause of death was not clear. In a statement posted to the Instagram page on August 7, the Chiume family expressed its “heartfelt gratitude for all the messages of support and condolences during this difficult time, as they cope with the loss of their mother, Connie.”

They noted that Chiume had died “after a period of illness” although it wasn’t clarified what illness she had.

“Her children would like to express their deep appreciation to the doctors and nursing staff who provided exceptional care during her stay,” according to the family’s statement.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award-winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered #RIPConnieChiume,” the South African government wrote in a post on X.

Fans Offered Condolences on the Instagram Page for Connie Chiume

Fans offered well wishes in the comment thread. “Not sure I’m processing this!🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️😭😭😭 Rest in peace my love.🙏🏾🕯️🕊️🤍 My deepest condolences to the Chiume family and friends.🙏🏾 Wow!!!💔💔💔🥲” wrote one.

“She lives in our hearts forever ♥️♥️♥️” another fan wrote. “Rise in power, queen🤍🥺” another person wrote.

Some fans expressed shock in the comment thread. “Deepest & sincerest condolences, to her family and loved ones. 🙏🏽🕊️”

IOL described Chiume as a “legendary South African actress.”

“I play the mining elder in the movie, I auditioned for it right here in South Africa actually but the entire movie was shot in Atlanta in the USA so that’s where all the fun happened,” she told the site of the “Black Panther” movie.

“I am very excited to be a part of this production, it truly has been an inspiration working with such big stars and being directed by a young and talented man like Ryan Coogler,” Chiume told IOL.

According to IOL, Chiume was “1 of 3 South Africans cast in the movie,” a fact that made her proud.

“I am extremely proud, working with John Kani and his son Atandwa was great and for us to represent Africa like this is amazing,” Chiume said to IOL.