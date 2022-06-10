Cooper Noriega Dead: Cause of Death Not Clear

Cooper Noriega was a TikTok star who was found dead in California after posting about dying young on the popular social media platform.

What was the cause of death? How did Noriega die? That won’t be clear until after an autopsy, but TMZ is reporting that Noriega, 19, was found unconscious in a mall parking lot.

Noriega was a major TikTok influencer with 1.8 million followers on his page @coopernoriega.

A spokesman for the coroner told People that his cause of death was deferred, which “means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.” Heavy has reached out to the coroner for more details.

Here’s what you need to know:

Noriega Was Found Unconscious in a Parking Lot Outside Los Angeles, California, Reports Say

TMZ quoted law enforcement sources as saying that a “passerby called 911” on Thursday, June 9, 2022, after spotting Noriega “unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles.” TMZ reported that “no foul play is suspected.” According to TMZ, his body bore no signs of trauma.

According to TMZ, paramedics tried to revive Noriega but could not do so. People Magazine reported that Noriega died in Burbank, California.

There is a GoFundMe page for funeral costs. It says that mental health issues were important to Noriega and reads,

Hi Everyone, I am making this GoFundMe in honor of Cooper and his dream to help people with mental health and addiction, as well as helping his family with funeral costs. The morning of June 10, 2022 We all got the devastating news about our dearly beloved Cooper’s passing on June 9. Cooper is such a bright, talented, smart, outgoing, carasmatic person, loving heart, so kind and was everyones friend! Cooper made a Discord specifically for mental health with a growing of 10thousand plus people within days of making. Cooper had many many goals for himself, modeling, becoming a real estate agent and, having his own mental health rehab/clothing line. His end goal was to start/have his own mental health clothing line, open a rehab center, to spread awareness and help to all ages all around the world, as well as having therapy in his discord. His discord has helped many many people in the little time that it has been made. Cooper would want his discord to contuine to stay active and have its purpose, and we will do that. I will put the link below for anyone who wants to join. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, please give his family the time and respect during their greiving process. You will be missed dearly cooper, you are so loved! May you be at peace.

Noriega’s Discord can be found here.

Four days before his death, Noriega wrote about that page on Instagram, “Hey guys I just created a Discord for mental health strictly and if you would like to join it you can; just click the link in my bio.:)”

Noriega had more than 440,000 followers on Instagram, where he called himself a “fashion model.”

Noriega Wrote About Dying Young in a TikTok Posts a Few Hours Before His Death

Hours before his death, Noriega posted a TikTok that showed him with his face lying on a pillow. “who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af,” the caption read.

Shortly after that post, he shared another TikTok video. It would be his last post.

Fans filled up the comment thread with statements of shock.

“The fact that he posted this couple of hours ago and now his dead?? This really breaks my heart.. RIP angel,” wrote one.

“NO BRO NO TELL ME THIS IS A JOKE,” wrote another. “I thought this was sus when he posted it. I can’t believe this. Rip Coop🦋🫀you were so loved,” another fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Gosh I can’t believe this was his last thought, he’s going to be so missed by so many, rip.” Another commented, “may you rest in paradise cooper🕊👼 we love and miss you already.”

