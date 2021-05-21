Copper Coffee Company on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Debbie Wei Mullin took her company, Copper Cow Coffee, and its products, to the sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if she could get one of the investors to invest in the company.

According to the episode synopsis, “An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, pours her heart out while pitching the virtues of a popular caffeinated beverage inspired by her Vietnamese heritage.”

The entrepreneur was able to pitch her product to Sharks Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about Copper Cow Coffee on “Shark Tank”:

1. Copper Cow Company Sells Full Latte Kits

The Copper Cow Company sells full latte kits on the company’s website.

Available kits include a rose latte, vanilla latte, salted caramel latte, the classic, a churro latte, lavender latte, ginger latte, and the classic decaf latte.

The kits come with five pour-over coffee filters and five single-serve condensed milk creamers to make a great latte at home without a lot of effort. Just use a tea kettle or other hot water-pouring method to make your latte.

The latte kits generally include about 100 calories from the creamer packets.

2. Debbie Wei Mullin Wanted to Share Vietnamese Culture With Her Friends

According to the company’s website, Debbie Wei Mullin wanted to share her culture with her friends, and then she extended that to the public with Copper Cow Coffee.

“We’re so excited for you to join us and take your self-care routine to the next level with our all-natural, organic coffees,” the website reads. “You deserve a treat!”

She adds, “Sharing my culture with friends through food and coffee is the inspiration behind our signature lattes. Together, I’m excited to bring sustainability and Vietnamese flavor to your morning cup.”

When it came to why she chose coffee in particular, she told Medium that it was because it was such an easy way to reach people.

“Vietnamese coffee was something I’d always thought about doing, and then when I began to look into the coffee market, it got really exciting,” Mullin said at the time. “Especially because Vietnam is the second-largest coffee producer in the world.”

3. Sustainability Is Important to the Founder & Company

Each of the flavors of coffee is sourced sustainably, according to the company’s website.

“We have an active relationship with our farmers in Vietnam, plus every step of our supply chain,” the website reads. “Our farmers are paid two times the market rate to ensure a higher quality of life and the most delicious coffee we can produce.”

The farms where the coffee is sourced from use organic agricultural methods with no chemicals or pesticides in the process.

4. There is a Subscription Service Available

There is a coffee club subscription service available from the Copper Cow Coffee company.

In order to take advantage of the program, customers select their coffees and save 30% on their monthly coffee kits, and then they receive the box each month.

“Simply tear open the coffee pouch, hang it over your cup, pour hot water into the filter, and squeeze in your creamer (if you like!),” the site reads.

The subscriptions range from $35 for just black coffee to $49 for the party pack subscription, which includes 22 coffee filters in assorted flavors and 22 creamers.

5. The Company Has Raised Over $3 Million

According to an article on Medium.com, the Copper Cow Company has raised over $3 million before 2019. The company first raised money in a seed round in December 2018 and then raised money from 500 startups, which they were a part of.

Tune in to “Shark Tank” to see if Mullin can get a deal from one of the Sharks.

The May 21, 2021 episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” is the season finale. The show will return on Fridays in the fall.

READ NEXT: Float ‘N’ Grill on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know