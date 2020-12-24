Costco’s Christmas 2020 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Last-minute shopping is a bit of a holiday tradition this time of year. With so many stores closed on Christmas Eve and Day, it can make grabbing something last-minute more difficult. Many shoppers are wanting to know if Costco is open on Christmas. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute, the news is good and bad.

Costco Is Closed on Christmas, but Open on Christmas Eve

According to Costco’s webpage, its U.S. warehouses are closed on Christmas Day but open on Christmas Eve. However, hours may vary depending on the individual stores. So you’ll want to contact your local warehouse to find out your Christmas Eve hours.

Costco is historically closed on Christmas. This is a closure to allow employees to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. The holidays where Costco stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to take a much-needed break from work.

The store will be open again for regular hours the day after Christmas.

Back in March, because of the coronavirus outbreak, Costco announced that it was changing its hours. However, most Costco stores have since resumed regular hours at both warehouse stores and gas stations. It’s possible that local hours may vary a bit due to pandemic regulations, so you’ll still want to check with your local Costco to see what hours it’s open on Christmas Eve and on December 26. You can check Costco’s warehouse locations near you here.

Costco’s Business Centers are also closed on Christmas Day but open on Christmas Eve.

Costco notes: “If your delivery should fall upon one of these days [holidays], it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. Due to expected high-order volume following a holiday, Business Centers may quickly reach delivery capacity and under these circumstances, some days may not be available as a delivery option. In some situtations, deliveries may also be delayed, and you will be contacted by a Member Service Representative accordingly. When scheduling your delivery date, please be aware of any upcoming holidays that may delay your order.”

Costco Coronavirus Precautions

Costco is still taking a number of steps to ensure safety for customers and employees. This includes special shopping hours for seniors. Check the details here for the latest updates on when those shopping hours are, along with priority access for healthcare workers and first responders.

Costco notes about its face mask policy:

Members and guests must wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times. Individuals who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must wear a face shield. Children under the age of 2 are exempt. Entry to Costco will be granted only to those wearing a face mask or face shield.

The use of a face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. For members who are unable to wear a mask or face covering, Costco has delivery options available on Costco.com. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Product limitations may be in place for high-demand items.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates