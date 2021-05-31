Costco’s Memorial Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Today is Memorial Day. If you still need to get groceries delivered or if you need to pick up supplies at a nearby store, is Costco’s open for Memorial Day 2021? Unfortunately, you can’t visit Costco today. Memorial Day is one of the holidays that Costco regularly observes.

Costco Is Closed on Memorial Day & Many Major Holidays

Costco is often closed on major federal holidays, and this includes Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The holidays where Costco warehouse stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to spend the holidays with their loved ones or take a much-needed break from work.

The store will reopen on Tuesday for its regular hours.

To find the specific hours of the Costco near you, please use the store locator here.

Costco Business Centers are also closed on Memorial Day and are listed on the webpage here. That page notes that the business centers (not the warehouses) are typically closed on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

A Costco Business Center is available to any Costco member and there are 15 locations in the U.S. They have items not found at regular Costco warehouses, and larger quantities of some grocery items, including a larger selection of drinks. The webpage notes: “More than 70% of Costco Business Center items are different than what is carried at a Costco warehouse.”

The site notes about holidays including Memorial Day:

On these holidays, Costco Business Centers are closed and delivery is not available. If your delivery should fall upon one of these days, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. Due to expected high-order volume following a holiday, Business Centers may quickly reach delivery capacity and under these circumstances, some days may not be available as a delivery option. In some situtations, deliveries may also be delayed, and you will be contacted by a Member Service Representative accordingly. When scheduling your delivery date, please be aware of any upcoming holidays that may delay your order. On all other holidays, we will be OPEN and delivering orders. If a delivery is scheduled and your business will NOT be open, please call Member Services at 1-800-788-9968 to adjust your delivery day. A redelivery charge may be assessed if we arrive at your business and no one is there to receive the order. If you have further questions about holiday deliveries, please contact Member Services at 1-800-788-9968. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pacific Time.

Costco Will Resume Regular Hours on Tuesday

Costco will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, the day after Memorial Day. According to their webpage, Costco warehouse hours vary by location, so you’ll need to check your local Costco for hours.

Costco stores are also still offering senior shopping hours for members ages 60 and older from 9-10 a.m. local time, Monday through Friday. These are in place until further notice. Members with disabilities or who are immunocompromised can also shop during these hours, and hours may vary in some locations, so check with your nearest Costco if you have any questions.

