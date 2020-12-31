Costco’s New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

If you’re needing to do some last-minute shopping for New Year’s Eve 2020 or New Year’s Day 2021 this year, is Costco an option? Costco is open on New Year’s Eve but it’s closed on New Year’s Day.

Costco Is Open New Year’s Eve 2020 & Closed New Year’s Day 2021

Just like it was for the Christmas holiday, Costco is closed on New Year’s Day 2021 but it’s open on New Year’s Eve 2020. So if you’re wanting to do some last-minute shopping for New Year’s, you’ll need to go on December 31.

You’ll want to note that hours may vary depending on the individual stores, especially during a pandemic. So you’ll want to contact your local warehouse to find out that store’s particular New Year’s Eve hours.

The holidays where Costco stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to take a much-needed break from work.

Costco Business Centers Are Also Closed on New Year’s Day

Costco’s Business Centers are also closed on New Year’s Day but open on New Year’s Eve. Costco notes on its website:

On these holidays, Costco Business Centers are closed and delivery is not available. If your delivery should fall upon one of these days, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. Due to expected high-order volume following a holiday, Business Centers may quickly reach delivery capacity and under these circumstances, some days may not be available as a delivery option. In some situtations, deliveries may also be delayed, and you will be contacted by a Member Service Representative accordingly. When scheduling your delivery date, please be aware of any upcoming holidays that may delay your order. On all other holidays, we will be OPEN and delivering orders. If a delivery is scheduled and your business will NOT be open, please call Member Services at 1-800-788-9968 to adjust your delivery day. A redelivery charge may be assessed if we arrive at your business and no one is there to receive the order. If you have further questions about holiday deliveries, please contact Member Services at 1-800-788-9968. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pacific Time.

Costco Specials

Costco is offering a number of holiday specials right now, including online specials available while supplies last through January 1. These include hot buys such as discounts on televisions, specials on Rochester Leather Power Swivel Glider Recliner, the Oster Digital French Door Countertop Oven, the member-only Bio Bidet A8, the member-only Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum, a do-it-yourself Berkdale wood shed, a member-only Mr. Coffee, a Sidney 6-piece patio fire chat set, a Massimo Portable Lithium Battery Power Station (500W 12V), a Zola Velvet Armchair, a Palomar 6-piece seating set, various televisions, a TruGolf Vista C-Series Multisport Simulator, a Maddington Fabric Chaise, and more. Remember, these specials can vary and may not all be available when you visit the site.

You can also find member-only savings through January 24 here.

