Costco’s Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open?

Last-minute shopping is a holiday tradition for many people, even on Thanksgiving Day 2020. But many stores are closed on Thanksgiving, which can make grabbing something last-minute more difficult. Many shoppers are wanting to know if Costco is open on Thanksgiving. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, the news isn’t good.

Costco Is Closed on Thanksgiving

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

The holidays where Costco stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to spend the holidays with their loved ones or take a much-needed break from work.

Costco’s Business Centers are also typically closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day too. The Business Centers are closed today and delivery is not available.

Costco notes: “If your delivery should fall upon one of these days, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. Due to expected high-order volume following a holiday, Business Centers may quickly reach delivery capacity and under these circumstances, some days may not be available as a delivery option. In some situtations, deliveries may also be delayed, and you will be contacted by a Member Service Representative accordingly. When scheduling your delivery date, please be aware of any upcoming holidays that may delay your order.”

So where can you go if you really needed to pick up something today? Many CVS and Walgreens stores are open if you need something last-minute. You can’t visit Walmart or Target on Thanksgiving this year. But other stores that may be open include Food Lion, Albertson’s, Family Dollar, Safeway, and more. But keep in mind that you’ll want to look up the individual store hours for the store closes to you. Because of the pandemic, some stores may have more limited hours or other rules in place based on local regulations.

Costco’s Black Friday Schedule

Costco will be open for business again on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Most locations will open at 9 a.m. local time. Because hours may vary due to the pandemic and local regulations, you’ll want to check with your local store to confirm the hours. You can find Costco’s regular hours of operation here. There are also special shopping hours on some days for older shoppers or people who are at risk.

Back in March, because of the coronavirus outbreak, Costco announced that it was changing its hours. However, most Costco stores have since resumed regular hours at both warehouse stores and gas stations.

All customers are required to wear a face mask or shield, and effective November 16, individuals who can’t wear a face mask due to a medical condition will be required to wear a face shield.

Costco is offering a lot of great Black Friday deals for 2020. You can see their full holiday savings ad here. Pre-Black Friday deals started November 5 and run through Cyber Monday on November 30.

