Cotton Candy on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/3/2021

Only 5 contestants remain in The Masked Dancer season 1. One of those final characters is the Cotton Candy.

While the Cotton Candy remains in the competition, their celebrity identity is a mystery for the fans and panelists to continue to guess about, using each week’s clues and performances to support their predictions

Here’s what we know about the Cotton Candy so far, and who might be behind the mask:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

Cotton Candy on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

Cotton Candy says “I’m definitely a perfectionist, but things in my life haven’t always been sweet.” She calls herself a “Wiz kid,” and said she had to live with another family when she was younger to “chase her dreams.”

Cotton Candy missed her high school prom growing up. She revealed “I grew up in a place where life was carefree and simple… for everyone but me.” She also said she was “iced out from kids my age.”

Some visual clues that popped up during the Cotton Candy’s clue packages include candy, a ladybug, a witch’s hat, 3-pound weights, an English-style breakfast, a bowl of corn flakes, cupcakes, a clock, a scale, lipstick, a hawk with an American flag on it, and a “The Cotton Candy Story” picture book.

The Cotton Candy’s “Word Up” clues were “primetime” and “team player.”

Cotton Candy said the scary fall she took during rehearsal for her show-stopping aerial performance was not her first time falling on television.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Cotton Candy Guesses

So far this season, the panelists have guessed a number of talented celebrities as the possible identity of the Cotton Candy. Their guesses have included Jenna Dewan, Tara Lipinsky, and Kristi Yamaguchi. Fans of the show think Cotton Candy may be Dancing With the Stars alum and actress Julianne Hough.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

