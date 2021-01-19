Live Countdown to Biden’s Inauguration & When He’s Sworn Into Office

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are going to be sworn into office on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. If you’re wanting to watch live as it happens, here is a countdown to the time the inauguration occurs and Biden is being sworn in as the new President of the United States.

The Inauguration Ceremony Begins at 11:15 a.m. Eastern, with Biden Being Sworn in at Noon

The countdown below is to when Biden is expected to be sworn in, although events might make the exact timing be off by a few minutes or so. The inauguration program begins at 11:15 a.m. Eastern, according to KIRO7, after Biden is expected to arrive at the U.S. Capitol at 11 a.m. Eastern. Harris will be sworn into office first at about 11:55 a.m. Eastern, followed by Biden. His swearing-in is anticipated to take place at 12 p.m. Eastern, KIRO7 reported. BBC also confirmed that the Vice President and President are traditionally sworn in around noon on Inauguration Day. (In other time zones, this is 11 a.m. Central, 10 a.m. Mountain, and 9 a.m. Pacific.)

You can find a live countdown clock at Time and Date here. Or see an embedded video below counting down to noon on Wednesday, provided by Timer.

Joe Biden Inauguration Live Countdown (Trump's Last Day In Office) | Trump Is Out. Biden Is InLive countdown to Joe Biden's inauguration day. This is the day that power is transferred from the incumbent President Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Joe Biden will be sworn in during the inauguration ceremony to become the 46th President of the United States of America. Like it or not – it's happening! When does Trump… 2021-01-06T23:37:12Z

The Presidential Inauguration Committee has not provided an exact time for Biden’s swearing-in on its website and has the time listed as “TBD.” NPS reports that both will take the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol, but also does not provide a time. However, other media sources report Biden’s swearing-in time as being Noon, which is traditionally when the event occurs, so that is when this countdown is set for. It’s possible the exact swearing-in could be shortly before or after the countdown timer.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office.

Watch Biden’s Inauguration Online

You can also watch Biden’s inauguration online below as it happens.

The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | Jan. 20th, 2021Please join us on January 20 for the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Don't forget to subscribe and turn on notifications so you don't miss it! Learn more about the Inauguration: https://bideninaugural.org/ Shop Official Inauguration Merch: https://store.bideninaugural.org/ Follow the Biden – Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee! Twitter: https://twitter.com/BidenInaugural Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BidenInaugural… 2021-01-12T03:21:36Z

In addition, NBC has said that they will be streaming inauguration events all day long.

Live: The Presidential Inauguration Of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. | NBC NewsWatch live coverage as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office on Wednesday, January 20 at the U.S. Capitol. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News is a leading source of global news and information. Here you will find clips from NBC Nightly… 2021-01-07T19:37:56Z

According to the Biden Inaugural schedule from the Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC) and KIRO7, the events of the day will start out with Biden and Harris being sworn into office in front of the U.S. Capitol building. Biden will then deliver his inaugural address, followed by a benediction.

After the inauguration swearing-in ceremony, there will be a Pass in Review on the East front. Then there will be a Wreath Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery at approximately 2:30-3 p.m. Eastern.

After this, a Presidential Escort to the White House will take place from 3:15-3:30 p.m. Eastern. A Virtual Parade Across America will then be held.

At 8:30 p.m. Eastern, a 90-minute prime-time program will air hosted by Tom Hanks. This is instead of the traditional inaugural ball.

PIC reports: “Hosted by Tom Hanks, this 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Celebrating America will feature Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.”

