Country Music ‘Rocked’ by 3rd Death in Only a Week: Report

The country music world has been “rocked” by the third death of an influential member “in a week,” according to a September 22 report by PennLive.

According to the site, Billy Edd Wheeler, a songwriter who “was a big-time player behind the scenes” in country music was the latest death. Wheeler, who died at age 91, wrote songs for stars like Kenny Rogers and Johnny Cash, PennLive reported.

His death followed the deaths of Cash’s brother, Tommy Cash, and “legendary engineer” Billy Sherrill, PennLive reported.

According to PennLive, the three deaths bring “the list of country music stars and prominent figures who have departed this world in 2024 to 29.” The article contains a list of the country music figures who have passed away this year.

Billy Edd Wheeler Wrote Songs Recorded by Everyone From Elvis Presley to Neil Young, His Website Says

Wheeler’s website says he was “born and raised in Boone County, West Virginia.” His obituary in the Citizen-Times says that Wheeler “passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 16, 2024.”

Billy Edd Wheeler “graduated from Warren Wilson Junior College, Swannanoa, North Carolina, in 1953, and Berea College at Berea, Kentucky, in 1955. After service as a student pilot in the Navy, he did graduate studies at Yale’s School of Drama under John Gassner, majoring in playwriting,” the website says.

“He has lived in Swannanoa since 1963, except for a stint managing United Artists Music Group in Nashville – 1968-70. UA bought his songwriting contract from legendary songwriter-publishers Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, then located in New York City.”

The biography says that Wheeler “received 13 awards from ASCAP for songs recorded by Judy Collins, Bobby Darin, The Kingston Trio, Johnny Cash, Neil Young, Kenny Rogers, Elvis, and 90-some other artists, selling over 57 million units.”

The songs include “Jackson, Blistered, The Rev. Mr. Black, Desert Pete, Anne, High Flying Bird, The Coming of the Roads, It ‘s Midnight, Ode to the Little Brown Shack Out Back, Coal Tattoo, and Coward of the County, that was made into a movie,” his website says.

In addition, the website says Wheeler was the “author of a dozen plays.”

Tommy Cash Was Remembered as a ‘Highly Respected Member of the Music Industry’

The Johnny Cash Museum announced the death of Tommy Cash, Johnny’s brother, on its Facebook page.

“We are saddened to announce that the world lost a bright light last evening with the passing of Tommy Cash,” the page wrote, quoting Founder & CEO, Bill Miller as saying, “Shannon and I lost a very, very dear friend last evening. I knew him for over 50 years. Tommy Cash was a loyal supporter of the Johnny Cash Museum and a very beloved member of our extended family as well as a highly respected member of the music industry. This great man will be deeply missed by his friends and many loyal fans around the world. Please keep Tommy’s beloved wife, Marcy, and his family in your prayers.”

The New York Times reported that Tommy Cash died on September 14, 2024. Tommy Cash was 84. He was also a country singer, according to The Times. No cause of death was given.

As for Sherill, Music Row reported that he was the “engineer who was behind the board for hits recorded by Kenny Rogers, Kenny Chesney, The Chicks, The Marshall Tucker Band, and many more.” He died on September 10 at the age of 88, Music Row reported.