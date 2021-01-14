Courtney Vucekovich Claims Ex-Boyfriend Armie Hammer Said He Wanted to ‘Barbecue & Eat’ Her

Courtney Vucekovich, a Texas business owner known for creating a beauty and photography app called Flashd, dated actor Armie Hammer for a few months in 2020 and is now opening up about what she referred to as his “weird” sexual fetishes.

Vucekovich claimed Hammer liked to fantasize about eating parts of her body. She told Page Six, “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Courtney Vucekovich Told Page Six Hammer ‘Likes the Idea of Skin in his Teeth’

EXCLUSIVE: Armie Hammer's ex Courtney Vucekovich: He wanted to 'barbecue and eat' me https://t.co/K2VjCqPGhb pic.twitter.com/7mtG176Ori — Page Six (@PageSix) January 14, 2021

Vucekovich described odd behavior in her interview with Page Six. She said she found it “weird” when Hammer said he wanted to eat her rib but she didn’t dwell on it. Vucekovich told the outlet, “He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand he’d like, suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got.'” She added that Hammer “likes the idea of skin in his teeth.”

Vucekovich alluded to sex acts that she said made her uncomfortable but she did not elaborate. She claimed to Page Six that Hammer put her “in some dangerous situations where I was not OK, where he was heavily drinking, and I wasn’t drinking that way and it scared me.”

Vucekovich also spoke with the Daily Mail about her accusations. She gave the outlet a letter she said Hammer dropped off at her apartment. It was a handwritten message that read, “I am going to bite the F*** out of you.” The Daily Mail reported that when asked about Vucekovich’s claims, a lawyer for Hammer responded by referring to a public statement the actor made in which he described the accusations against him as bulls***.

2. Hammer Denies Writing Instagram Messages About Cannabalism & Calls the Accusations ‘Bulls***’

Vucekovich’s story added to the controversy surrounding Hammer right now. Hammer’s name was trending on social media after he was accused of sending direct messages on Instagram discussing rape, cannibalism and sucking blood, as Screenrant reported. But as Glamour pointed out, the messages have not been authenticated.

Hammer decided to drop out of a movie project with Jennifer Lopez in light of the negative attention. In a statement to Variety, Hammer dismissed the accusations against him: “I’m not responding to these bulls*** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

The Daily Mail published some of the screenshots attributed to Hammer by the Instagram account House of Effie. The messages include statements attributed to Hammer such as, “I want your blood. I want you to feed me with it” and “I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you.”

Vucekovich told the Daily Mail that none of the screenshots shared on social media were from conversations between her and Hammer.

3. Vucekovich Claimed Hammer Was Emotionally Abusive & That She Suffered From PTSD

Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich is the first woman to come forward on the record about his alleged twisted fetishes, and told me she checked into therapy for PTSD after they split https://t.co/lq34KOt9D7 – my story for @MailOnline — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) January 14, 2021

Vucekovich has accused Hammer of being an emotionally abusive boyfriend. She told Daily Mail reporter Josh Boswell that at the beginning of their relationship, she found Hammer “charming,” “magnetic” and “intoxicating.”

But Vucekovich claimed Hammer soon became obsessive and liked to refer to her as his slave. “I was being groomed and brilliantly manipulated to do things that frankly scared me. I’m a consenting adult but it wasn’t me. He is good at what he does and knows just what to say to get you to comply. He is a very dark, twisted person,” Vucekovich told the outlet. “There were many times when it didn’t feel right. I knew in my gut that it wasn’t what I wanted, or liked and felt comfortable with, and I was persuaded to do it anyway.”

Vucekovich called the relationship a “traumatic” experience. She said she completed a 30-day treatment program for post-traumatic stress disorder following their breakup. Vucekovich also wrote on her Instagram Story that after breaking up with Hammer, she decided to stop drinking alcohol or taking prescription drugs such as Adderall and Ambien. Vucekovich has since made her Instagram account private.

4. Vucekovich Dated Hammer Amid His Split From Wife Elizabeth Chambers

Hammer was married to wife Elizabeth Chambers for about a decade and they have two children together. The family quarantined in the Cayman Islands amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Oprah Magazine reported, but Hammer returned to Los Angeles after he and Chambers decided to part ways.

Although it’s unclear exactly when the spouses separated, they made a public announcement on July 10, 2020. Hammer and Chambers both posted an official statement to their respective Instagram accounts that read in part, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

Hammer quickly returned to the dating scene. According to US Weekly, Hammer had a “short fling” with actress Rumer Willis and briefly spent time with writer Ciencin Henriquez, who was previously married to actor Josh Lucas.

Vucekovich told the Daily Mail she met Hammer in June 2020 through mutual friends. In early October, US Weekly cited a source who described Hammer’s relationship with Vucekovich as “casual” and that they had parted ways by that point.

5. Vucekovich Is a Texas Tech Alum & Launched Her Beauty App in 2018

Vucekovich is a Texas native. According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied mass communications at Texas Tech University and graduated in 2011.

Business records on the Texas Comptroller website show she registered her business, Kovich LLC, in December 2017. Vucekovich noted on her LinkedIn profile that she launched her app, Flashd, in April 2018 for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The app connects customers with hair, makeup and photography experts.

A search of online records on Instant Checkmate shows Vucekovich used to sell real estate and was licensed from 2012 through 2015. She was credited for a guest appearance on the show Luxury Dallas in November 2012. In the episode, which is available on YouTube, Vucekovich showed the host around a condominium building in Dallas.

READ NEXT: Who Is Bachelor Contestant’s Kit Clementine Keenan’s Father?