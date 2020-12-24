Cracker Barrel’s Christmas Eve & Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open?

Cracker Barrel is open for your business on Christmas Eve 2020, but it’s closed on Christmas Day. So if you’re wanting to enjoy their delicious food for the holiday, then you’ll need to get in your order early because the store closes early on Christmas Eve.

Cracker Barrel Is Closing Early on Christmas Eve & Closed all Day on Christmas Day

A representative from Cracker Barrel confirmed with Heavy that the restaurants are open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day, writing: “Cracker Barrel will be closed on Christmas Day. For guests wanting to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s at-home holiday meal offerings on Dec. 25, our stores will be open and orders will be available for pick up until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.”

So Cracker Barrel locations will be open on Christmas Eve until 2 p.m. local time, and they will all be closed on Christmas Day. However, some hours may vary because of COVID-19 regulations. The representative told Heavy: “All guests should check the Cracker Barrel store locator online for more information regarding local store hours of operation, as some may vary due to local COVID mandates.”

Use the locator here to find your nearest Cracker Barrel restaurant. The store directory will note the store’s status and if the dining room is open or closed or if curbside or delivery are available. Because of the pandemic, dining restrictions may also be in place depending on local regulations.

In addition, Cracker Barrel is still offering curbside, pickup and delivery options in all sizes, no matter how large or small your family may be.

You can use the Meals Made Easy planning tool for ideas too, indicating how many people you plan to feed to see which options might be best for you. You can also choose if you’re looking for meals now or to be chilled and served later, and if it’s for breakfast or lunch/dinner.

Cracker Barrel Specials

A representative from Cracker Barrel told Heavy that one of the holiday offerings in-store only is the Grandma’s Holiday Sampler. “[This is] a new breakfast tradition featuring hand-breaded country fried turkey alongside buttermilk pancakes, served all season long.”

The representative also shared the following specials that you can take home on Christmas Eve and even save and serve on Christmas Day if that is your preference.

Holiday Heat n’ Serve Feast, a complete holiday meal that serves 8-10 people and can be prepared in around three hours.

Holiday Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner, a complete holiday meal that serves 4-6 people and can be prepared in around three hours.

A variety of whole, fresh-baked pies will be available now through Dec. 24 to create a sweet ending to any holiday meal.

Note that Cracker Barrel will also have special hours in place for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The representative told Heavy that on New Year’s Eve, “guests can dine in-store at Cracker Barrel until 9 p.m. and place to-go orders until 10 p.m. On New Year’s Day, Cracker Barrel is prepared to welcome guests starting at 7 a.m.”

