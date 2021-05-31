Cracker Barrel’s Memorial Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Some restaurants operate with special hours on Memorial Day. Is Cracker Barrel open or closed this holiday? Are there menu specials going on?

Cracker Barrel will be open and will operate at all locations on its usual schedule. Heavy previously reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment and a spokesperson responded, “Cracker Barrel stores nationwide will be open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. local time on Monday. You can find more details about what guests can expect when visiting Cracker Barrel this weekend at crackerbarrel.com/response.”

Cracker Barrel is a supporter of the U.S. military, according to Veterans Advantage. Year-round, diners who show their military ID can receive a discount on their bill. The amount of the discount depends on the store.

Read on below for further details on the Cracker Barrel menu, store locations and company news.

Cracker Barrel Has Been Testing New Grab n’ Go Items

Cracker Barrel has restaurants in 45 states of the United States. These states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Cracker Barrel has been testing several new grab n’ go food options in Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, according to the Cracker Barrel official blog

The grab n’ go options include the Honey Pecan Chicken Salad, Carrot Cake, Chicken Pot Pie, Broccoli Cheddar Chicken, Egg Casserole with Sugar Ham, Hashbrown Casserole, and the Pimento Cheese Dip.

There are Family Meal Baskets and Cracker Barrel Catering also available for takeout.

Breakfast All-Day Is Also Available for Pickup

Breakfast available all day long is one of the perks that Cracker Barrel is known for. In fact, there is a breakfast sampler platter, known as Grandma’s Sampler on the menu. According to Cracker Barrel , the description of the sampler dish reads, “Two Buttermilk Pancakes n’ butter served with two eggs and a sampling of Thick-Sliced Bacon, Smoked Sausage and Sugar Cured or Country Ham. Served with Fried Apples or Hashbrown Casserole and 100% Pure Natural Syrup.”

Cracker Barrel is also known for its Chicken n’ Dumplins meal.

Ahead of Mother’s Day 2021, two weeks prior to Memorial Day weekend, Cracker Barrel launched some “homestyle favorites”, as reported in a press release. These favorites include Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders, Sweet n’ Smoky Glazed Tenders, “Barrel Bites”, and a Loaded Hashbrown Casserole. The Barrel Bites are described as beignet-like biscuits. The added beverages include peach, apricot and dark cherry Fruit Stand Tea, as well as the Buttercrunch Caramel Latte.

Contactless Curbside is also available in participating Cracker Barrel locations.

The Lincoln Journal Star has reported that Cracker Barrel has plans to add alcohol to its stores in the future.

Th global pandemic of 2020 has had a negative impact on many restaurants. Cracker Barrel has admitted to taking a hit in sales because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Sandra B. Cochran stated in a press release that sales are starting to get back on track. Cochran said, “The pace of our sales and margin recovery in the quarter exceeded expectations as we welcomed guests back into our dining rooms and our off-premise business remained strong. I’m pleased with the way our teams continue to deliver on our mission of Pleasing People as they care for guests and care for one another. As the ongoing recovery from the pandemic brings us closer to 2019 sales levels, I am confident our solid execution, unique brand, and the strategic initiatives implemented during the pandemic will support growth in long-term shareholder value.”

