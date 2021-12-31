Cracker Barrel’s New Year’s 2021-2022 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

Happy New Year! Anyone got a hankering for some southern-style breakfast all day? Or perhaps some grits with a side of cheese and bacon? Well, lucky for you, Cracker Barrel has got your back! Cracker Barrel will indeed be open this New Year’s. Read on for more details.

Cracker Barrel Will Be Open This New Year’s Eve & Day

A representative from Cracker Barrel confirmed to Heavy that guests can look forward to dining at the restaurant chain on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day during normal business hours. Be sure to check your local store’s hours here.

Cracker Barrel is more than just a restaurant. Not only do they offer a dine-in experience with a real kitchen and made-from-scrap food, but they also offer curbside pickup for those wishing to dine at home, as well as delivery, and even catering services for those throwing New Year’s parties or hosting large crowds.

Cracker Barrel also hosts a “Country Store,” where they are still selling some of their Christmas-themed selections, including “traditional Christmas” products such as Christmas-themed mugs and tableware, “whimsical Christmas” products like plush dolls and certain ornaments, and “elegant Christmas” selections like clothing, and other ornaments.

The Country Store also offers more basic selections more suitable for the rest of the year, including a grocery store, where guests can shop for ingredients to make their favorite Cracker Barrel-inspired pancakes, as well as a wide array of other items. Cracker Barrel also sells quilts, a wide variety of mugs, and much more.

Cracker Barrel Is Partnering With Pentatonix and Mickey Guyton For a Holiday Special





In a press release from earlier this month, Cracker Barrel also announced that they are partnering with three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix, as well as Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton to create holiday classics in their new Christmas special, “Sounds of the Season: Together Again.”

In their statement, the company said that “the spirit of the holiday season is rooted in music and bringing everyone together at the table. This year, the brand is using music to celebrate the traditions we share and those that make us unique with the help of Pentatonix and Mickey Guyton.”

Cracker Barrel invites customers to “watch exclusive performances and memorable moments” on both their YouTube and Facebook pages throughout the month of December, where you can view performances from Pentatonix and Guyton. The performers sing such classics as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “How Great Thou Art,” and “O Holy Night,” among many others.

In the most recent Grammy Awards ceremony, Mickey Guyton became the first black artist to be nominated “Best Country Solo Performance” for her 2020 song, “Black Like Me,” from her debut studio album “Remember Her Name.” It was also included on her EP, “Bridges.” She lost, however, to Vince Gill for his 2019 song, “When My Amy Prays,” from the album “Okie.”

Guyton is currently nominated for three Grammy Awards for the upcoming ceremony, which will be the US Recording Academy’s 64th. Her album, “Remember Her Name,” is nominated for “Best Country Album,” and the album’s titular track is nominated for both “Best Country Song” and “Best Country Solo Performance.” Be sure to tune in to CBS to watch the awards ceremony live on January 31, 2022.

Customers can also purchase Pentatonix’s newest album, Evergreen, at any Cracker Barrel location.

