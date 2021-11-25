Cracker Barrel’s Thanksgiving Day 2021 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

Happy Thanksgiving 2021! If you weren’t planning on cooking for the big holiday, there are some options for dining out today. One of those is Cracker Barrel.

The southern country-themed restaurant is OPEN for Thanksgiving Day for regular hours. There are more than 600 Cracker Barrel locations in 44 U.S. states. You can find one near you by clicking here.

Cracker Barrel Has Special Thanksgiving Meals Available Today

Cracker Barrel noted on its website that it is serving traditional Thanksgiving Day meals beginning at 11 a.m. in its dining rooms. The chain suggests joining the online wait list to reduce the amount of time spent waiting at the restaurant.

Cracker Barrel also has a special to-go menu that is available only on Thanksgiving Day. The options include:

Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal: Turkey n’ Dressing, Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans, Green Beans, Dinner Rolls, and Pumpkin pie.

Chicken n’ Dumplins: Slow simmered and erved with your choice of 2 Country Sides and Dinner Rolls.

Country Vegetable Plate: Choice of four Country Sides. Served with Dinner Rolls.

Thanksgiving Feast Options Are Offered Through Saturday

Whether you are celebrating the holiday on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, Cracker Barrel has you covered. The chain is offering feasts large enough to feed your entire family through Saturday, November 27. However, they must be ordered 24 hours ahead of time, according to Cracker Barrel’s website.

Note that all prices and availability may vary from what is listed below based on location.

Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast (Feeds 8-10)

“From your oven to table in 2 hours. For larger gatherings. Comes with two Oven-Roasted Turkey Breasts, Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish, Sweet Potato Casserole with pecans, choice of 2 Country Sides, Sweet Yeast Rolls, and Pumpkin Pie & Pecan Pie. Available for pickup 11/20-11/27, while supplies last. Use within 72 hours after pickup.”

Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner (feeds 4-6)

“From your oven to table in 2 hours. For smaller family gatherings. Comes with one Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish, Sweet Potato Casserole with pecans, choice of 1 Country Side, and Sweet Yeast Rolls. Available for pickup 11/20-11/27, while supplies last. 24-hour notice required for orders. Use within 72 hours after pickup.”

Thanksgiving Hot and Ready Family Dinner (feeds up to 6)

“A traditional Thanksgiving dinner that comes hot and ready to serve. Comes with Turkey n’ Dressing with Gravy, Cranberry Relish, Turkey Gravy, Country Green Beans, Macaroni n’ Cheese, Sweet Potato Casserole, and Dinner Rolls. Available for pick-up 11/20–28, while supplies last.”

Fresh Baked Holiday Pies

Cracker Barrel has a variety of pies available including:

Pumpkin Pie (Available 10/26-11/28, while supplies last.)

NEW Cinnamon Roll Pie

Chocolate Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

Apple Pecan Streusel Pie

