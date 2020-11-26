Cracker Barrel’s Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open?

Cracker Barrel is open for your business on Thanksgiving Day 2020. So if you’re wanting to enjoy their delicious food for the holiday, then you’re in luck. Even though many other stores are closed, Cracker Barrel stores will be open today and ready to serve you.

Cracker Barrel Is Open Today for Thanksgiving During Regular Business Hours

A representative from Cracker Barrel confirmed with Heavy that the restaurants are open today, writing: “We look forward to safely serving guests on our busiest day of the year, both in stores and at home. Our stores will be open regular hours this Thursday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. in all time zones, unless restricted by local government mandates.”

Not only is Cracker Barrel allowing dine-in in the stores where allowed, but they are also offering numerous take-home Thanksgiving options too.

Because of the pandemic, hours of operation may vary or dining restrictions may be in place depending on local regulations, so you’ll want to check your local Cracker Barrel for specific details. Use the locator here to find your nearest Cracker Barrel restaurant. The store directory will note the store’s status and if the dining room is open or closed. If the dining room is still closed, you can still enjoy curbside, pickup, or delivery.

In addition, Cracker Barrel is still offering curbside, pickup and delivery options in all sizes, no matter how large or small your family may be. You can use the Meals Made Easy planning tool for ideas.

Thanksgiving Specials

A representative from Cracker Barrel told Heavy the following about the store’s Thanksgiving specials:

For guests planning on enjoying their Thanksgiving at home, we have an assortment of options available. Along with our traditional Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast option, we will be offering guests a new Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner option to accommodate smaller group gatherings of four to six people this year. Additionally, guests will again have the option to order individual Heat n’ Serve entrees and sides to enhance their at-home holiday gatherings. Our Heat n’ Serve options are available for ordering now until Nov. 30. In response to Covid-19, we are encouraging guests who plan on enjoying a Cracker Barrel To-Go meal to order in advance and schedule an early pick up.

Cracker Barrel has some delicious take-home and in-store options today, including the following.

Note that all prices and availability listed below may vary based on location from what is listed below.

Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast (Feeds 8-10)

“The Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast can be picked up … through Nov. 29, stored in your refrigerator, baked at home, and goes from oven to table in two hours. This holiday meal, perfect for larger gatherings, comes with easy-to-follow heating instructions. For $139.99, the meal serves up to 10 people and includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, choice of three country sides, sweet yeast rolls, and an entire pumpkin and pecan pie. Guests are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance of desired pick up date by visiting crackerbarrel.com.”

Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner (feeds 4-6)

“The Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner can be picked up through Nov. 29, stored in your refrigerator, baked at home, and goes from oven to table in two hours. This holiday meal, perfect for smaller gatherings, comes with easy-to-follow heating instructions. For $69.99, the meal serves up to six people and includes one oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, choice of two country sides and sweet yeast rolls. Guests are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance of desired pick up date by visiting crackerbarrel.com.”

Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal for Dine-In

“On Thanksgiving Day, Cracker Barrel also will serve a special in-store Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to close. This traditional Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal comes complete with turkey, gravy, a sampling of sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert. The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal is available for $12.99/adult and $7.99/child. (Child’s meal does not include sugar-cured ham or sweet potato casserole.)”

Country Fried Turkey Plate for Dine-In

“Available for a limited time, including on Thanksgiving Day, guests can enjoy a Country Fried Turkey Meal, including two tender turkey fillets, hand-breaded and fried until crispy, topped with a creamy, herbed gravy. The meal is served with a new three-cheese squash casserole, choice of one additional side, cranberry relish, and homemade buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. This dish is available for $10.99.”

Grandma’s Holiday Sampler for Dine-In

“For guests who crave Cracker Barrel for the mix and match of breakfast and lunch foods, Grandma’s Holiday Sampler is the perfect new breakfast tradition. Available all season long, including Thanksgiving Day, this new favorite includes hand-breaded country fried turkey with herbed pan gravy, two scrambled eggs, two buttermilk pancakes along with cranberry orange butter and pure natural syrup, as well as choice of fried apples or hashbrown casserole. Grandma’s Holiday Sampler is available for $9.99.”

Fresh-Baked Pies

“For those craving something sweet for the family, Cracker Barrel will offer fresh-baked pies including Chocolate Pecan Pie, Pecan Pie and Apple Pecan Streusel Pie from Oct. 27 through Dec. 24 while supplies last. Whole Pumpkin Pies also will be available Oct. 27 through Nov. 29. Prices start at $11.49 per pie.”

