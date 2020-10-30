This Southern Charmer Is Dating Someone New

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover may have a new lucky lady in his life. The 31-year-old Bravo-lebrity hasn’t been seriously dating anyone since breaking up with longtime girlfriend and former Southern Charm cast member Naomie Olindo – until now.

New Southern Charm cast member Leva Bonaparte hinted that Conover might be settling down for the long-run. Bonaparte told Us Weekly that out of all the current Southern Charm cast members, Conover is most likely to get married next. “I’ve met his current woman friend and, yeah, she’s really sweet, really beautiful, very quiet,” Bonaparte told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 27. “I think that’s what Craig needs.”

The Southern Charm newcomer added, “He kind of needs like a stoic strong, quiet girl, so he can be the social butterfly and, you know, feel confident and manly. I think this might be The One, I don’t know.”

Southern Charm’s seventh season premiered Thursday, October 29 on Bravo and will include returning cast members Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, and Kathryn Dennis. The show will also feature three newcomers: Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, and John Pringle.

Craig Conover Isn’t so Sure if He’s Next in Line to Tie the Knot

Craig Conover himself hasn’t made the relationship official, but he said his dating life will appear on season 7 of Southern Charm. “I’m dating and you’ll see that,” he told Us Weekly. “You know, the timing this year with filming and everything and figuring out [the COVID-19 pandemic], you know, it makes it hard.” He added, “you can’t get everything, but you can try.”

The 31-year-old Sewing Down South founder hasn’t seriously dated since his relationship with ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo. Olindo moved on rather quickly and has been in a committed relationship with Metul Shah. Since their breakup in 2018, Conover has prioritized growing his pillow design business, Sewing Down South.

Conover’s company – which began as a hobby – has evolved into successful brand. Many of Conover’s fellow Southern Charm cast members – including Olindo and best friend Shep Rose – mocked him for the decision to pursue a sewing career rather than a law career. Despite his friend’s criticisms, Conover’s business has been successful, and he’s happy with his path.

“You’ll see me dating,” Conover told Us Weekly. “I wanted to get to a good place professionally and with the business and then, you know, it was time to open up, which was good.”

As for future plans, Conover isn’t so sure he’ll be the first to tie the knot. “I think Kathryn [Dennis] would be first engaged,” he revealed to Us Weekly. “But I feel like Shep [Rose]‘s the one that would get married.”

Many ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Members Are in a Serious Relationship

In the past six seasons of Bravo’s Southern Charm, fans saw beloved bachelors Craig Conover, Shep Rose, and Austen Kroll spend late nights getting drunk and meeting girls. While season 7 is sure to have plenty of boozy moments, the three main male characters may be settling down.

Notorious Charleston bachelor Shep Rose has been dating his girlfriend Taylor Ann Green since earlier this year. Green made her Southern Charm debut on the season 7 premiere. “Things are going well, and she’s fantastic,” Rose told Us Weekly on October 27. “I kinda jokingly said, like, she refuses to give me a reason to not be in love with her, honestly.”

Rose added that he’s even considered having Green around for the rest of his life. “Yeah, of course I’ve thought about that,” Rose told E! on October 29. “It’s an eternal thing. She’s amazing, don’t screw it up. At the moment I’m trying not to screw it up and I hope I’m doing a good job at that.”

As for Austen Kroll, his relationship with on-again-off-again girlfriend and fellow Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy will play out on the newest season. “We all want to not be a part of it anymore, like, you can only lead a horse to water so much, but you can’t force them to drink and that’s just what it got to,” Conover told Us Weekly on October 26.

On the Southern Charm season premiere, Kroll and LeCroy were happily back together, despite opinions from Rose and Conover. In previews for the rest of the season, it looks like there’s rough patches ahead.

READ NEXT: Did Chelsea Meissner & Naomie Olindo Get Fired or Quit ‘Southern Charm’?