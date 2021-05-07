Creation Nation on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Karen Nation took her company, Creation Nation, and her no-bake, healthy snack products to the Sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if she could get a deal from one of the investors on the show.

Nation was able to pitch her products to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Alex Rodriguez. The Shark to watch in this case could be Cuban, as he often likes to invest in healthy alternatives and snack foods.

Creation Nation is a company that creates healthy snacks that offer personalized nutrition, according to the company’s website.

According to the episode synopsis, “An entrepreneur from Los Angeles hopes she hasn’t bitten off more than she can chew with her no-bake and nutritious snacks.”

Here’s what you should know about Creation Nation on “Shark Tank”:

1. Nation Has Been a Fan of ‘Shark Tank’ For Years

Nation knew she wanted to take her company to “Shark Tank” because she loved the show.

“I’ve been a fan of Shark Tank since the beginning, a huge admirer of the Sharks, and have always heard positive things from other brands who have gone before me,” Nation told Heavy.

She added that the producers of “Shark Tank” spotted her brand on Instagram in March 2020, right after the COVID-19 lockdown. The producer reached out and invited her to apply to the show.

“I thought, what an amazing opportunity and welcome distraction,” Nation said.

2. Fans of the Protein Bars Encouraged Nation to Apply to Be on ‘Shark Tank’

Nation knew that she loved “Shark Tank,” and her first customers were also fans of the show and often encouraged her to apply.

“After their excitement and raving about the taste, I almost always heard, ‘You should go on ‘Shark Tank!,”” Nation says of her friends and family who first tasted her products.

One thing she didn’t know about running a startup, however, was how much it took to actually start and keep the business running. Those barriers were tough, but it didn’t keep Nation from bringing her product to market.

“When I’m passionate about something, I don’t give up despite the enormous hurdles,” she told us.

3. Nation’s Goal is to Keep People Healthy

The protein bar mix is a healthy alternative to snacking, and Nation says that health is one of the most important things to her when it comes to her products.

When asked what she’d want people to know about her company, she said, “How much I care about people’s health, my commitment to product integrity, and that I hope to make it easy and fun for everyone to have fresh, nutritious snacks personalized their way.”

This sentiment is echoed on the company’s website, where Nation writes that she knows that nutrition is different for everyone and wanted to make personalized bars for herself and her clients.

4. There Are Mixes Available For Bars & Bites

At the time of writing, there are a few different products available to purchase from the Creation Nation collection on the company’s website.

The protein bites and cookies are available in both Oat Yes Chocolate Chip and Cocoa For Coconuts flavor. One bag of mix makes 24 balls or cookies, and they can be purchased for around $8.99 at full price.

The protein bar mix comes in Whey Hip Chocolate Chip and Peas Love & Cocoa flavors. The mix makes either eight protein bars or 24 protein bites, and they are available for $13 full price.

There is also a variety pack that comes with one of each mix for $43.96 usually, but at the time of writing, the pack is on sale for $32.97 from the company’s website.

5. The Bars & Bites Are Customizable

Because the goal is to provide easy-to-make, customizable protein snack options, the recipes are customizable. According to the site, just add water plus nut butter or syrup, “and then mix, roll, and have a ball!”

The recommendation is to start with the recipe on the back of the package and then customize to your tastes later on. There are different types of recipes available on the website as well.

Tune in to “Shark Tank” to see if Nation gets a deal from one of the Sharks.

