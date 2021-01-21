Cricket on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 1/20/2021

The Masked Dancer‘s Group A performers took the stage for the first time since the premiere for January 20’s new episode. One of those Group A competitors was the Cricket.

Episode 4 offered a new dance and clues to influence the panelists’ guesses about the Cricket’s true celebrity identity. Read on for what we learned, and what we know so far.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Cricket on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

When the Cricket took the stage for the first time, the judges noted his height. They wondered if he might be a basketball player, or perhaps a comedian.

During the Cricket’s first clue package, the major visual clues were the woods, Las Vegas, 90210, bombs, gold bars x10, and slot machines at a casino.

The Cricket said “I never thought I’d do a show like this,” suggesting he is not a professional dancer. The Cricket also made reference to “getting Punked.”

Cricket said he was lucky at life but not at love, but that he finally hit the jackpot with his current partner, revealing that he now considers himself to be part of the “ultimate power couple.” He said she “taught me the art of balance.”

Cricket’s first “Word Up” clue was “accomplished.” The panelists noted that his voice sounds older in tone. They also said he seems like a comedic actor.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Cricket Guesses

After Cricket danced to “Jump (For My Love)” by the Pointer Sisters for their premiere performance, the celebrity panelists guessed that he might be Ian Ziering or Ashton Kutcher.

