Jordan Belfort’s Wife, Cristina Invernizzi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cristina Invernizzi is the wife of Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street. She is an actress and model from Argentina. Page Six was the first to report that The Wolf of Wall Street is now married.

Belfort, 59, has been married twice before, according to Page Six.

Belfort’s story became widely known through his book, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and the big-screen adaptation of his story in the movie by the same name. Leonardo DiCaprio played Belfort in the 2013 movie.

The story focused on his time as a stockbroker, which landed him a brief stint in prison for running a penny stock “boiler room.” He pleaded guilty to securities fraud and money laundering in 1999, and was sentenced to 22 months in a California prison in 2003.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Invernizzi Is a Model & Actress From Argentina Who Met Belfort in 2019 & They Moved to Miami

Invernizzi and Belfort met in 2019, according to Page Six. They were living in Los Angeles, California, but relocated to Miami, Florida, the outlet reported.

Their marriage was announced at a recent Les Couleurs Charity event at Le Rouge in Wynwood, Page Six reported.

“Jordan surprised the audience by introducing his new wife Cristina,” a source told the outlet.

A second source told the outlet, “They just moved down to Miami.”

2. Invernizzi & Belfort Were Married in a Small Ceremony in Las Vegas

Invernizzi and Belfort were married in February, but kept their marriage out of the public spotlight for months until Belfort announced their wedding at a recent charity event in Miami, where the couple now lives, according to Page Six.

CEO Aura Copeland told Page Six that the charity event was a huge success, with the Les Couleurs gala raising 25% more than it did last year.

Invernizzi and Belfort had a small ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada with only friends and family attending, the outlet reported.

3. Belfort Shares Snapshots of His Romance With Invernizzi on Social Media

Belfort often shares sweet pictures of himself and his new wife on Instagram. On July 27, 2021, he shared a photo from a plane where Invernizzi was stretching her hand across the aisle, and Belfort was kissing her hand.

“Traveling with my favorite co-pilot,” he captioned the photo.

On Father’s Day, he shared a photo of himself and his wife with his children.

“Family first,” he wrote.

Belfort shared a stunning photo of his wife on International Women’s Day, saying that she inspires him to be the best possible version of himself.

“Happy International Women’s Day to a woman who is truly beautiful inside and out. You inspire me to be the best version of myself every day,” he wrote.

4. Invernizzi Keeps a Low Profile & Little Is Known About Her Life & Career

Invernizzi was tagged in social media posts by Belfort, but her Instagram handle is no longer active.

“Mi amor @crisinvernizzi,” Belfort wrote September 9, 2021.

The Sun reported at about 9:30 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, October 23, 2021, that Invernizzi had about 36,000 Instagram followers. The outlet reported she regularly shares modeling photos and pictures of herself and Belfort “in exotic locations around the world.”

5. Invernizzi Is Belfort’s Third Wife; He Said His Prison Time Was ‘Totally Mellow’ & He Spent His Time Playing Tennis & Writing

Belfort told the Hollywood Reporter his time in prison was “a boys’ club” and “totally mellow.”

“I played tennis three hours a day, and I’d write for maybe 12,” he told the outlet.

Belfort and his first wife, Denise Lombardo, were childhood sweethearts, according to The Sun. They were married in 1985 and were separated in 1991, the outlet reported. That same year, he married Nadine Caridi, also known as Nadine Macaluso, The Sun reported.

The couple had two children, Chandler Belfort, who was born in 1993, and Carter Belfort, who was born in 1996, The Sun reported. They were divorced in 2005.

