Crocodile on ‘The Masked Singer’ Was Unmasked & Revealed As…

As promised, the season 4 finale of The Masked Singer brought with it the unmaskings of the final 3 contestants. BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW!

The Crocodile contestant was one of the competitors unmasked, revealing his celebrity identity as…

…Nick Carter!

Carter is best known as a member of the hit boyband Backstreet Boys. For his finale performance, Nick Carter as the Crocodile sang “Open Arms” by Journey.

After his unmasking, Carter said that in order to stay competitive against his fellow contestants, Carter said, “I had to pull every trick out of the bag.” Of the experience competing on the show, he said, “I’ve been in the business since I was 12 years, and it definitely brought me back to when it all started.”

Crocodile Finished the Competition in 3rd Place

At the end of the night, Crocodile’s performance was not enough to win him the competition. He finished in 3rd place. Mushroom finished in 2nd place, and Sun ultimately won the Golden Trophy first place prize.

Before it was time for the Crocodile to take off his mask, the panelists revealed their first impression guesses and updated them with their final predictions. Here’s how they guessed:

– Ken Jeong’s first impression guess was Bradley Cooper. He changed his guess to Nick Lachey.

– Nicole Scherzinger’s first impression guess was Nick Lachey. She changed her guess to Jordan Knight.

– Robin Thicke’s first impression guess was Jordan Knight. He changed his guess to Howie D.

– Jenny McCarthy’s first impression guess was Nick Carter, and she kept her guess.

McCarthy was the only one to guess correctly!

Crocodile’s Top Clues From ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4

Throughout the Crocodile’s time competing on The Masked Singer, a number of clues pointed at his celebrity identity.

The Crocodile’s “sneak peek” clue in advance of the season premiere, teased “A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa.”

There were a number of visual clues that stood out in his various video packages, including:

– a lagoon

– tiki torches

– slip n’ slide

– red heart balloons

– a rainbow

– a hotel

– a fountain

– a skull and crossbones

– the American flag

– New York City

– an airplane

– a record

– video games

– a tower of cards

– a scratch-off card

The Crocodile has said he grew up in Hollywood and is “happiest in water.” He also said, “I’ve always tried to be the hardest working person in the room.”

He has teased that, “Becoming the Crocodile has really revived my passion for performing;” he previously had a love for performing as a kid. He said that he struggled to get his father’s approval and support early in his career, revealing, “My own father didn’t believe in my talent.” He gave the first check he earned (for $100) to his father.

“Shazaam” was a phrase uttered by the Crocodile in one of his packages, and “step by step” and “one-track mind” also stood out to the judges.

His childhood clue in episode 4 was a Crocodile piñata with little dolphins inside of it.

The Masked Singer alum connected to Crocodile was the Bee, aka Gladys Knight. Her clue was, “Croc was in a huge cult classic movie.”

Ahead of his finale performance, he revealed that he mowed lawns when he was younger. He gifted Jenny McCarthy a plastic angel figurine, in the spirit of the holidays.

