How Long Curtis Stone & Wife Lindsay Price Have Been Married

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone will audition to join the contestants of “MasterChef Legends” in tonight’s episode, airing at 8 pm ET on FOX. The Australian chef, restauranteur, author, and television personality is also a family man.

Stone has been married to American actress and singer Lindsay Price since 2013. People reported that the couple exchanged vows at the Hilton Sa Torre Mallorca Resort in Spain. Stone shared an Instagram photo of him and his bride. He also tweeted that he was “thrilled to bits” about the nuptials.

The couple got engaged in Italy. “We had a beautiful balcony in Positano and I did get on one knee,” Stone told Us Weekly.

Price shared a tribute to the couple’s wedding anniversary on Instagram in 2020. “This time 7 years ago. We were full of hope. We were uncertain where the road would take us. But, we had a hunch if we stuck together we would learn about love in ways we never knew,” wrote Price.

Stone and Price Are Parents

The “Celebrity Apprentice” alum and his wife have two children together. They welcomed their oldest son, Hudson, in 2012. Stone joked to Us Weekly that his son came out looking, “like a little fisherman who had just gotten back from sea — but so beautiful to me.” Price said that the delivery went smoothly. She told Us Weekly she was able to “reach down” and pull Hudson out herself.

The couple’s second son, Emerson, was born in 2014. Stone announced that Price was going to have another baby during an appearance on The Queen Latifah Show. “My beautiful wife is pregnant again with my second baby,” he said to the great excitement of the studio audience.

Price shared a series of Instagram photos of Stone and their two sons in December 2020. “Woodland creatures,” she captioned the post. In 2013, Stone told E! News that his wife is “such a beautiful mom…to watch him (their son, Hudson) with her—to watch them interacting, it’s so special.”

The family resides in Los Angeles, California. Stone owns and operates a Beverly Hills Michelin-star restaurant called Maude. The restaurant is named after his grandmother who taught him how to cook.

Price Is an Actress

Stone’s wife of 8 years is an actress best known for “Lipstick Jungle” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” More recently, Price was a series regular on the television series “Splitting Up Together,” starring Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson.

Price was also a soap opera star, acting on both “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “All My Children” for several seasons.

Price was previously married to film producer Shawn Piller. She also dated “How I Met Your Mother” star Josh Radnor for about a year after her divorce. The pair broke up in 2009.

What to Expect from Stone on “Masterchef Legends”

Tonight on “Masterchef Legends”, Stone will audition to enter the competition. His cooking will be evaluated by celebrity judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich. In the last episode, the judges were hard to please. It’s hard to say whether Stone will fare any better.

Stone cooks from the heart, drawing on his earliest memories of cooking with his grandmother. On his website, Stone writes that his “cooking philosophy is to keep it simple and cook with naturally produced ingredients just as Mother Nature intended.”

Only time will tell if Stone will impress the judges and make it past the audition round.

READ NEXT: Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Husband Is Dating Bradley Cooper’s Ex