CVS & Walgreens 4th of July Hours 2021: Are They Open or Closed?

Happy 4th of July, 2021! If you’re wanting to do some last-minute shopping for the Independence Day holiday, then you’re likely wondering if CVS and Walgreens are open for the Fourth of July. Most of these stores are indeed open for the holiday. However, the stores’ pharmacies might not be open.

CVS Stores on July 4

CVS stores are open on the Fourth of July, 2021, according to the store’s weekly ad, but the hours may vary from store to store. Because of this, it’s best to check with your local store before visiting. And as always, pharmacy hours might be different than regular retail hours, and some may not be open on July 4.

To locate a nearby CVS Pharmacy location or confirm store hours, visit CVS.com/stores.

You can see CVS’ weekly ad here.

Although specials may vary by location, CVS will be offering quite a few discounts on the July 4th holiday. These include earning a free gift in the CVS app every week in July, redeemable online or in stores while supplies last. You’ll also get 2% back in Extrabucks Rewards each time you shop. You’ll also earn $10 in ExtraBucks rewards for every $30 spent on any products featured in the weekly ad. In participating stores, when you buy four of any oral care, shave, or deodorant product, you’ll get an extra $5 off with a CVS card.

The BOGO deal from July 4-July 11, in participating locations, is But 1 Get 1 50% off CVS Health vitamins (with a CVS card.)

Remember, CVS locations offer walk-in or scheduled vaccinations, at-store and at-home COVID-19 testing, and antibody testing.

Walgreens Stores on July 4th

A Walgreens representative told Heavy: “​All Walgreens stores will be open on July 4 during regular business hours. Customers can find their local store’s hours using our store locator .”

However, the same won’t be true of Walgreens’ pharmacies. The store representative told Heavy: “Most Walgreens pharmacies will be closed on July 4. Patients needing to fill or pick up a prescription on July 4th should check their local pharmacy’s hours or they may visit their nearest 24 hour Walgreens Pharmacy.”

Walgreens also has a number of specials in place for the 4th of July. These include the following, shared with Heavy by a Walgreens representative:

BOGO50 sale on select health and wellness items.

All active members of the military and veterans will get 20% off regularly priced items from July 1 through July 4.

On July 6, seniors will get a 20% discount off regularly priced items.

You can see Walgreens’ weekly ad here, along with digital coupons. Walgreens also offers delivery in under two hours at select locations.

You can also schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 1-800-WALGREENS or sign up for weekly COVID-19 updates here. Walgreens stores also offer free drive-through testing at any of their 6,000-plus drive-through testing sites, along with home testing options. Drive-through testing options (at select locations) including a PCR test with turnaround within 48 hours, a rapid diagnostic test available within 24 hours, and a rapid antigen test available within one hour.

