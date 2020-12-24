CVS & Walgreens’ Christmas 2020 Hours: When Are the Stores Open?

Merry Christmas! Even though it’s a holiday, you may need to pick up some last-minute groceries, supplies, or even medicine. If you need to get something today, will CVS or Walgreens be open? For those needing to do last-minute shopping, we have good news. Yes, in most locations CVS and Walgreens will be open on Christmas Day.

Most CVS Stores Are Open on Christmas & Christmas Eve

On Christmas Day every year, CVS locations are typically open. However, the exact hours may vary by location. A CVS representative previously told Heavy that some select stores might close early on Christmas Day, whole others may be open for extended hours on Christmas Eve. The hours can vary even more so this year because of pandemic regulations.

You’ll need to call your nearest CVS to confirm the hours before you head over. Click here to find a CVS location near you.

Most Walgreens Stores Are Open on Christmas & Christmas Eve

On Christmas Day, most Walgreens locations will be open for their regular hours. A representative of Walgreens told Heavy that many stores will be open until midnight on Christmas Eve and open regular hours on Christmas Day. Pharmacy hours may vary by location. All 24-hour locations will remain open for 24 hours.

The exact hours that the Walgreens near you is open will vary by location, especially because of the pandemic, so you’ll want to contact your local Walgreens for specific location hours. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours today. If you’re wanting to see if a pharmacy is open, call your local Walgreens for hours or visit here.

CVS Specials

CVS has a lot of great deals that you might want to check out, which may vary by location. These include 30% off some photo orders, stocking stuffer specials, and more. You can see CVS’ weekly ad here, which is good through December 26. Some of the last-minute deals include discounts on designer fragrances, specials on candies and reusable face masks, holiday gift wrap discounts, specials on sodas and batteries, discounts on select alcoholic beverages, and buy 1 get 1 50% off on Pet Central products or holiday items. Additional specials that may be available include holiday grocery gift sets starting at $5.99, 33% off retail of True Wireless headphones or Bluetooth speakers, discounts on holiday stocking stuffers, and more.

Walgreens Specials

If you’re looking for specials, Walgreens has you covered. They offer gifts of the week, along with weekly ads and coupons through December 25. Some of the specials include 50% off select toys, 20% off select fragrances, $10 off select designer fragrances, specials on select sodas and candies, discounts on select batteries, and more. There are also gifts for pet lovers this week, including buy 1 get 1 50% off of select items in the pet shop. Select food and treats are included in these specials. You can also find some specials on stocking stuffers.

By the way, if you want to keep your rewards from Balance Rewards, you’ll need to join the new myWalgreens by January 31, 2021, to keep your rewards and earn more.

