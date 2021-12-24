CVS & Walgreens’ Christmas 2021 Hours: When Are the Stores Open?

Merry Christmas! Whether it’s Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2021, you may need to pick up some last-minute groceries, supplies, or even medicine. If you need to get something today, will CVS or Walgreens be open? For those needing to do last-minute shopping for the holiday, the answer is yes. In most locations, CVS and Walgreens will be open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

Most CVS Stores Are Open on Christmas & Christmas Eve 2021, But Pharmacy Hours Can Vary

A representative from CVS told Heavy: “While many CVS Pharmacy locations, including 24 hours locations, will remain open with regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, some pharmacy hours may be reduced or locations closed for the holiday. We’d recommend calling ahead to your local store, or visiting cvs.com to confirm local store and pharmacy hours.”

The representative also shared that CVS is not offering COVID-19 testing on Christmas Day, and will not be taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Christmas Day either. However, stores might accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations on Christmas Day based on store capacity.

CVS has a lot of great deals that you might want to check out, which may vary by location. You can see CVS’ weekly ad here, which is good through December 26. While exact details can vary by location, some of the specials include certain gifts BOGO with a CVS card, last-minute stocking stuffer ideas, BOGO 50% off select jewelry and fashion accessories with a card, prices starting at $2.99 for select toys, BOGO 50% off select Ghiradelli holiday squares, gift cards as stocking stuffers, BOGO 50% off select batteries (which may be very important depending on what toys you purchased this year), low prices on Christmas gift wrap, $10 ExtraBucks Rewards on certain purchases, and more.

Most Walgreens Stores Are Open on Christmas & Christmas Eve 2021

On Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, most Walgreens locations will be open for their regular hours. A representative of Walgreens told Heavy last year that many stores will be open until midnight on Christmas Eve and open regular hours on Christmas Day. Pharmacy hours may vary by location. All 24-hour locations typically remain open for 24 hours.

Walgreens website also notes: “Yes, most Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas, though hours may vary at your local store during the holidays. Check the hours at your nearest store.”

However, because hours can vary by location, it’s really best to check your local Walgreens before visiting. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours today. If you’re wanting to see if a pharmacy is open, call your local Walgreens for hours or visit here.

If you’re looking for specials, Walgreens has you covered. They offer gifts of the week, along with weekly ads and coupons through December 25. If you need something by Christmas, select Walgreens locations are offering free same-day delivery on purchases of $25 and more, or free pickup in as little as 30 minutes. Some stores are offering delivery in as little as one hour.

Walgreens also notes: “Walgreens carries a vast selection of stocking stuffers for your entire family. Some of our top items include beauty products, socks and slippers, gift sets and more. Find perfect little surprises for all ages at Walgreens online or in store.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2022 Movie Lineup