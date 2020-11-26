CVS & Walgreens’ Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours: When Are the Stores Open?

Thanksgiving isn’t just a time for watching football and eating as much as you possibly can. It might also be the time for some last-minute shopping. Because of this, many people are wanting to know if CVS and Walgreens are open on Thanksgiving Day 2020. For those of you who are shopping at the last minute, there’s good news. Yes, in most locations CVS and Walgreens will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Most CVS Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving Day every year, CVS locations are typically open on their regular schedule, including the 24-hour locations. In fact, most locations are even starting their Black Friday specials on Thanksgiving Day. According to their November 28-30 Black Friday ad, CVS stores are all open on Thanksgiving, although pharmacy hours may vary.

A representative of CVS told Heavy: “CVS Pharmacy hours vary per location throughout the holiday season and we ask our customers to please check with their local stores and clinics for updated holiday scheduling.”

Of course, because of the pandemic, hours may be a little different than normal based on local regulations, so give your store a call first before heading over. Click here to find a CVS location near you.

Most CVS stores and pharmacies will be open during regular business hours on Black Friday. If you’re interested in knowing about Black Friday specials at CVS, you can see a list here in CVS’ ad.

CVS has an online ad for getting $15 off an order of $75 or more with the coupon SAVE15. You can also get free one- to four-day shipping with $35+ orders or same-day-delivery in as little as an hour. Many prescriptions can be delivered in one to two days.

Most Walgreens Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving Day, most Walgreens locations will be open for their regular hours. The exact hours that Walgreens is open will vary by location, especially because of the pandemic, so you’ll want to contact your local Walgreens for specific location hours. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Thanksgiving Day. If you’re wanting to see if a pharmacy is open, call your local Walgreens for hours or visit here. Last year, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies were open, but this is not confirmed for this year and may vary based on local regulations.

All Walgreens stores will also be open on Black Friday. If you’re wanting to do some Black Friday shopping at Walgreens and your local store isn’t open 24 hours, give the store a call to find out if they will be open for extended hours for Black Friday.

Walgreens is offering Black Friday savings all week long online, with 25% off sitewide regular-priced items using the coupon code TAKE25. At Walgreens you’ll also get free shipping for orders of $35 and more, and there are options for Postmates delivery if that is your preference. The store also now offers a free store pickup in as little as 30 minutes for online orders, available curbside, in the store, or via the drive-thru.