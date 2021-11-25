CVS & Walgreens Thanksgiving 2021 Hours: Are Stores Open or Closed?

Even if you’re planning to watch football and eat a big meal for Thanksgiving, you might also need to do some last-minute shopping. If so, you might be wanting to know if CVS or Walgreens are open on Thanksgiving Day 2021. For those of you who are shopping at the last minute, there’s good news. Yes, in most locations CVS and Walgreens will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Most CVS Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving

Most CVS locations are open on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, whether they’re 24-hour locations or not. CVS’ Black Friday ad for November 25-27 notes that stores are open on Thanksgiving, although pharmacy hours may vary.

A representative of CVS previously told Heavy: “CVS Pharmacy hours vary per location throughout the holiday season and we ask our customers to please check with their local stores and clinics for updated holiday scheduling.”

Click here to find a CVS location near you, including the phone number in case you need to call for any additional details.

In addition to Thanksgiving, most CVS stores and pharmacies are open for their regular operating hours on Black Friday on November 26, 2021.

If you’re interested in knowing about Black Friday specials at CVS, you can learn more here in CVS’ ad. Black Friday specials last from November 25-27. While specials may vary by location, they may include “Buy 2 Get 3rd Free” licensed Hallmark ornaments, specials on gift wrapping, BOGO Free on certain toys, BOGO free on certain candy brands, discounts on a Holiday Express train set, discounts on fleece throws, and more.

Most Walgreens Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving

Most Walgreen stores will be open for their regular operating hours on Thanksgiving, whether they’re 24-hour locations or not. The exact hours that Walgreens is open will vary by location, so you’ll want to contact your local Walgreens for specific location hours. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Note that just like with CVS, pharmacy hours (and whether they’re even open) can vary on Thanksgiving, so you’ll want to call ahead or visit here for details.

All Walgreen stores will be open for their regular operating hours on Black Friday, November 26, 2021.

Walgreen stores are offering great Black Friday deals, including 25% off regular-price items online, sitewide, with the code TAKE25. (Note that all specials are subject to change at any time.) They’re also offering 60% off photo cards and stationery online.

You can see Walgreens’ online “Jolly Shop” here, which includes pickup in as little as 30 minutes and delivery in as little as one hour in some locations. The site also has a “gift of the week” each week that is up to 50% off. This may include candies or other specialty items, so check back frequently to see what’s being offered on special each week. The same webpage also has a list of “Quick Gifts for everyone on your list,” which includes ideas for gifts under $10, under $25, for her, for him, personalized gifts, stocking stuffers, gift cards, and more.

