CVS & Walgreens on Veterans Day 2021: Hours & Specials

CVS and Walgreens locations should be open for business on Veterans Day 2021. Like many other retail stores, CVS and Walgreens are offering special discounts and sales for the holiday.

CVS on Veterans Day 2021

CVS stores do not have set holiday hours, so they may vary from store to store. When it comes to Veterans Day, most CVS stores are expected to operate on their regular business hours. Non-24-hour stores should be open their regular working hours, while 24-hour stores should continue to operate on their 24-hour schedule. But hours can vary from store to store. Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for Veterans Day.

CVS offers a Veterans Advantage program for veterans and active military personnel. This program includes 20% off every order and free shipping for all online orders at CVS.com. This is available to people who have served in any branch of the military during any period of time. Next of kin, such as parents, spouses, siblings, and children, can also join.

Veterans Advantage noted that the 20% savings does not apply to gift cards or prescriptions, and also is not valid on purchases made at CVSphoto.com or CVS Pharmacy Optical.

CVS noted: “Veterans Advantage is the leading card benefit program for U.S. military, veterans and their families. Members receive special discounts and offers on travel and more.”

You can see CVS’ weekly ad here, which is valid through November 13. While the specials may vary by location, some locations are offering $10 in ExtraBucks Rewards for every $30 spent, along with specials on the Abbot BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen test.

Walgreens on Veterans Day 2021

Walgreens stores do not have set holiday hours, so the hours can vary from store to store. When it comes to Veterans Day, Walgreens stores should be operating at their regular hours, whether it’s a 24-hour-store or a store open more limited hours. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Veterans Day 2021.

For November 11-14 only, Walgreens is offering a special military discount for veterans or active duty personnel, according to their weekly ad. They’re offering 20% off eligible regular-priced items purchased in-store with myWalgreens. Please know that this special may vary by location, and is not guaranteed to be available at your Walgreens.

You can see Walgreens’ weekly ad here.

While weekly ads can vary by location, some stores are offering MyWalgreens customers (through November 13) specials on soft drinks, Blue Diamond Almonds, General Mills Cereal, certain brands of coffee, buy 2 get 1 free 12-packs of Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper products, BOGO Nature Made vitamins and supplements, Buy 2 Get 3rd Free on select skincare products, BOGO on select Nature’s Bounty or Osteo Bi-Flex vitamins and supplements, BOGO Finest Nutrition or Walgreens select vitamins and supplements, 50% off sitting dragon or unicorn plush, specials on L’Oreal Paris Cosmetics and Crest or Oral-B dental care products, BOGO on select Russell Stover or Whitman’s Chocolate Boxes, discounts on Reese’s Holiday Candy, and discounts on quilted Northern or Angel Soft bath tissue.

