CVS & Walgreens on Veterans Day 2020: Hours & Specials

Most CVS and Walgreens locations are open for business on Veterans Day 2020. Like most retail stores, CVS and Walgreens are offering special discounts and sales for the holiday. On Veterans Day 2020, stores will operate via their normal hours.

CVS on Veterans Day 2020

CVS stores do not have set holiday hours, so they may vary from store to store. When it comes to Veterans Day, the general hours at CVS stores are expected to remain the same. Non-24-hour stores should still be open their regular hours, while 24-hour stores should continue to operate on their 24-hour schedule. But hours can vary from store to store, especially during the pandemic, and pharmacy hours are typically different than regular retail hours.

Because of the pandemic, things can vary more than normal. Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for Veterans Day. On Wednesdays, some CVS locations have special shopping hours for vulnerable customers from 9-10 a.m., and these also vary by location.

CVS always offers a Veterans Advantage program for veterans and active military. This offers 20% off every order and free shipping. Every time you shop on CVS.com, you’ll get 20% off, and the benefit program also brings other specials and travel benefits from other sources too. Anyone who’s served in any branch of service and their next of kin can join.

CVS is offering COVID-19 testing at some of its drive-through pharmacy locations. These use self-swab tests for individuals who meet CDC guidelines. Patients must register in advance for the test at CVS.com. CVS locations are also offering flu shots, and many allow you to register for a specific time online.

Walgreens on Veterans Day 2020

Walgreens stores do not have set holiday hours, so the hours can vary from store to store, aside from 24-hour locations. When it comes to Veterans Day, Walgreens stores should be operating at their regular hours, whether it’s a 24-hour-store or a store open more limited hours.

Remember that because of the pandemic, hours and operations can vary more than normal due to local regulations. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Veterans Day 2020.

For Veterans Day, Walgreens is offering 20% off regular price items, in-store only, for military members and veterans today through November 15, according to their website. You must have a Balance Rewards card or myWalgreens and proof of service to take advantage of the offer in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores. There are some exceptions that aren’t eligible for the discount.

A Walgreens representative told Heavy that customers can take advantage of flu shots if they visit.

They said: “With flu shots now available at all Walgreens locations, our pharmacy team members are stepping up to provide accessible care to our patients and protect communities from vaccine-preventable illnesses. This is particularly important amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Some Walgreens locations are offering drive-through shopping for safely picking up prescriptions, and select locations are offering COVID-19 testing. Eligible prescriptions are available for free delivery in one to two days. Some Walgreens also offer delivery through Postmates.

So as you can see, both CVS and Walgreens are open for Veterans Day 2020. However, because of the pandemic, hours may vary more than usual and social distancing guidelines and other measures may be in place.

