Cynthia Erivo’s Partner Subtly Shows Support for ‘Wicked’ Movie

Cynthia Erivo , the powerhouse behind the beloved role of Elphaba in the “Wicked: Part I” movie adaptation, has another powerhouse actress in her relationship. She’s embraced love and steadfast support from her longtime partner, Lena Waithe. As the highly anticipated film debuted on November 22, the world witnessed Erivo’s enchanting performance. Fans are also discovering the relationship that the Wicked Witch of the West shares with Waithe.

Love That Shines on & Off the Yellow Brick Road

Waithe, a celebrated writer and producer, has consistently celebrated Erivo’s accomplishments. From attending “Wicked” premieres in Los Angeles and London to expressing her admiration for her partner on social media, Lena’s pride has been palpable. She took to an Instagram Story to applaud the film’s production team and Erivo’s exceptional portrayal of Elphaba, including a glowing review that hailed “Wicked“ as “filmmaking that is firing on all cylinders.”

Play

Erivo reciprocated the sentiment through a heartfelt Instagram post on November 21, reflecting on the transformative experience of filming the Broadway adaptation. “This journey has been long and paved with bright, yellow brick,” she wrote, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the set. “We have laughed and cried, held hands and walked side by side, our lives intertwined, and because of that, we were irrevocably changed for good.”

She added, “We gained more than a movie. We gained a love letter to love, friendship, the celebration of the things that make us different, special, and beautiful, and the bravery it takes to change your mind.”

A Relationship Rooted in Mutual Admiration

The couple has chosen to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight, their connection radiates through subtle yet meaningful gestures. Waithe recently shared a video capturing Erivo performing a Christmas song, cheering her on from the wings—a testament to her unwavering encouragement, both personal and professional.

Play

The pair’s bond traces back to a serendipitous meeting at the 2018 Met Gala. Waithe recalled being mesmerized by Erivo’s talent after watching her in “The Color Purple“. “I remember seeing her on TV when Oprah talked about doing it and her being on the screen,” Waithe told Variety in 2020. “I remember [thinking], ‘Who is this tiny person with a British accent?’”

Years of friendship blossomed into love, with Erivo sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute in May 2022. “Today is when we celebrate a woman whose heart is bigger than the body that houses it,” Erivo wrote, calling Waithe an inspiring force in her life. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in June 2022, holding hands at the Alvin Ailey Spirit Gala in New York City.

Erivo and Waithe share similar successes as they both are Emmy winners. As “Wicked” soars to cinematic heights, Erivo’s star shines brighter, fueled by her talent and her partner’s unwavering belief in her magic. Together, their story proves that true connection, much like the yellow brick road, can lead to extraordinary places.