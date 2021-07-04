Is Dairy Queen Open on the 4th of July 2021? Hours & Specials

Are you wanting to enjoy Dairy Queen for the 4th of July 2021? Is Dairy Queen even open on Independence Day today? The answer actually varies from location to location, depending on the franchise owner’s preference. Many stores are closed today, but you’ll want to check your local Dairy Queen to see if it’s open.

Some Dairy Queen Locations Are Open for the 4th of July, But Many Are Closed

Quite a few Dairy Queen locations are closed for the Fourth of July 2021. However, there are some locations that have decided to stay open for the holiday, although these may have abbreviated hours.

A representative of Dairy Queen told Heavy: “The majority of Dairy Queen restaurants are independently owned by franchisees. To locate the address and hours of restaurants near you, please see our website, DQ.com.”

Because most Dairy Queens are independently owned, there isn’t a chainwide rule for whether or not they are open or closed on particular holidays. So you’ll need to check with the locations near you to find out. Find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator and learn its hours here.

Hours can vary widely today. Here are some examples.

A Dairy Queen at 4219 Iroquois Avenue in Erie, Pennsylvania, gave an inside look at how they made their decision about July 4, sharing that they had multiple discussions and decided their staff needed a break to celebrate with family.

However, a Dairy Queen at 10241 William Penn Highway in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, will be open on July 4 until 10 p.m. and is even providing a mystery treat for guests.

A Dairy Queen in Bellevue, Nebraska, advised visitors that they needed to pick up their cakes early because they would be closed for July 4. They wrote, “It has been an adventure through Covid-19 & we are excited to give our staff a day to celebrate a very fun holiday with their friends & family.”

Meanwhile, a Dairy Queen at 3263 Highway 167 in Sheridan, Arkansas, will be open all day on Independence Day and offering buy-one-get-one 99-cent boxed treats.

If your local Dairy Queen is open, you might be able to order delivery if it’s available where you live. Grubhub and DoorDash often offer Dairy Queen delivery, for example. Some Dairy Queen locations offer drive-thru, takeout, or delivery services only.

Seasonal Specials & More

Dairy Queen has a lot of seasonal, summer menu options right now. For example, Dairy Queen recently introduced the new Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Blizzard with chocolate chip cookie pieces and DQ soft serve at participating locations.

Who's that knocking? It's the @NestleTollHouse Chocolate Chip Cookie BLIZZARD Treat inviting you to your favorite DQ location.

Dairy Queens are also serving Girl Scout Thin Mints Blizzard Treats, Brownie Batter Blizzard Treats, Nestle Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard Treats, Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treats, Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard Treats, Cotton Candy Blizzard Treats, Oreo Cookie Blizzard Treats, and all your regular year-round favorites.

Some individual stores are offering specials unique to their location (or a few limited locations) for Independence Day, such as 4th-of-July-themed cakes. You’ll need to check with your local store to see if they’re offering anything special for the holiday.

You can often get special deals through the Dairy Queen mobile app. Download the DQ Mobile App here. Many local Dairy Queen stores offer their own “deals of the day” through the mobile app. If you’re in Texas, use the DQ Texas mobile app for specials.

