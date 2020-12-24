Dairy Queen Christmas Eve & Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open?

Is Dairy Queen open or closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2020? Many locations are closed but some are open for limited hours. The hours will vary by location. Because of this, you’ll want to check your local Dairy Queen before heading out.

Some Dairy Queen Locations Are Closed for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, While a Few May Be Open

Some Dairy Queen locations are open for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but many are closed.

A representative of Dairy Queen told Heavy regarding the holidays at Dairy Queen in general: “Because DQ stores are independently owned and operated, store hours and any special offers may vary by location.”

So you’ll need to contact your local Dairy Queen to find out if it’s open today and what the hours are. Find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator and learn its hours here. Or check to see if your nearest Dairy Queen has a Facebook page.

Here are some examples of just how different things can be based on location.

The Dairy Queen on 1009 Main Street in Conneaut, Ohio, is closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They wrote on Facebook: “We would like to take this time to send all of our Family, Friends and especially all of you, our Conneaut DQ Family and Friends, a very special and heart felt Christmas greeting. From all of us here at the Conneaut Dairy Queen we wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a safe, healthy and Happy New Year.”

The Dairy Queen on 121 Carl Perkins Parkway in Tiptonville, Tennessee, will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and will resume normal hours on December 26. It was closed on Wednesday too.

The Dairy Queen on 217 11th St. W in Bottineau, North Dakota, is open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. They wrote: “We will be closed Christmas Day so we can enjoy time with our families. We also have gift cards available, they make great stocking stuffers!”

The Dairy Queen on 1669 S. Odell in Marshall, Missouri, is not only closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it’s also closed on December 26 and December 27.

Meanwhile, the Dairy Queen on 13 Kinderkamack Road in Emerson, New Jersey, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas Day.

If you’re wanting to go on Christmas Day, your chances are probably slim. But Dairy Queen’s headquarters said there’s a chance some might choose to be open, so be sure and call.

Dairy Queen Specials

Dairy Queen’s Blizzard of the Month is the Peppermint Hot Cocoa. It’s made of peppermint candy pieces, choco chunks, cocoa fudge, and whipped topping (at participating locations.) Many locations also have a $6 meal deal all day.

The chain is also selling a Loaded A1 Steakhouse Burger right now at participating locations.

You can join the DQ Fan Club here. You’ll get announcements about the Blizzard of the Month and news in your inbox. If you download the app, you’ll also get access to more exclusive deals. You can also order ahead on the app at participating locations.

If you’re in Texas, you’ll need to download the DQ Texas App instead for access to special deals in your area.