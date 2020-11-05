How Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Winner Became the Villain

How did the man who stole Clare Crawley’s heart on The Bachelorette become this season’s villain and the most hated man in the mansion, or rather at the resort?

During last week’s stress-inducing episode, Yosef confronted Clare about a group date (which he was not on), insinuating that it was completely inappropriate and humiliating to make the men play a version of strip dodgeball.

He shot at Clare, “You’re not setting the right example for my daughter. I’m ashamed to be associated with you… I can’t believe I sacrificed so much to be here just for this tasteless and classless display.”

She then retorted, “I never thought I would have to repeat these words to another man. I would never want my children to have a father like you. Get out of here.”

Bachelorette: Clare CANCELS Next Rose Ceremony and Chris Harrison Pulls Dale Aside (Exclusive)This week's episode of 'The Bachelorette' airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The show returns to its normal airtime, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, next week. Exclusives from #ETonline : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQwITQ__CeH2Y_7g2xeiNDa0vQsROQQgv 2020-11-05T17:00:04Z

Fortunately, Dale was there to give Clare a shoulder to cry on after the Yosef feud. Then, at the cocktail party, Clare said goodbye to Blake M, Garin, and Tyler S.

When she made the announcement that the next day date had been canceled and there would be a cocktail party instead so she could spend some time with the contestants, Dale and Clare escaped to Clare’s “private” room, and the two made out for at least an hour– time the other contestants never saw. In fact, it was at this moment that Clare was on a hot mic and asked producers if they could “hurry the rest along” even though she had only spent time with Dale.

Dale proceeded to interrupt Clare’s other dates, further angering the rest of the men and forcing them to approach Dale and tell him to stop “being a politician.” Dale, unsurprisingly, ended up winning the group date rose.

Things came to a head during the next date, when Dale was directly roasted during a, well, roast of all the men. At night, Clare told the guys she was angry at them for targeting Dale during the roast.

That’s when Clare walked away and viewers at home listened to a sound bite (it’s unclear if this was spliced from another time and inserted into the episode or if it was really said in the moment) and said, “I really don’t think I can sit there and go, ‘You dished on my fiancé so hard…’ it doesn’t feel right.”

In a nutshell, the men felt that Dale robbed them of their time with Clare, and as the clear frontrunner, they were also mad that the bachelorette so clearly favorited him.

On Thursday, November 5, Clare was spotted in her hometown of Sacramento, California, wearing what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring, according to ET. This aligns with the rumors that the two are happily engaged.

When the outlet spoke to Chris Harrison last week, he attempted to remind fans that the goal of the show is to find love and Clare did just that.

“I definitely am not disappointed in Clare,” Harrison said. “I’m not mad at Clare, none of this is a bad thing. If Clare’s falling for somebody, and that’s where this goes, then great… That should be a good thing. There shouldn’t be a negative to this.”

READ NEXT: Why Yosef Aborady Is The Bachelorette 2020’s Villain