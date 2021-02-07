WATCH: M&M’s Super Bowl Commercial 2021

Dan Levy had a big weekend. Not only did the Schitt’s Creek star host Saturday Night Live for the first time ever, but he appeared in his first Super Bowl commercial in a spot for M&M’s candies.

Levy told People the back-to-back gigs were lifelong dreams come true.

“SNL is something that I have honestly dreamed about since I was a very precocious elementary school student. It is a dream come true,” he said. “And then to follow it on a Sunday with a Super Bowl spot that I’m just so proud of, it’s going to be a weekend to remember for sure.”

In the M&M’s Super Bowl Commercial, Levy Apologized for Eating the Candies’ ‘Friends’

The 2021 M&Ms ad is the candy brand’s’ sixth Super Bowl ad in the past decade, but it’s a first for Levy, per Adweek.

The Canadian actor is featured at the end of the 30-second spot as he apologizes to the animated M&M characters for eating their “friends.” The familiar brown candy bag is also shown as a peace offering from a man who kicked another passenger’s seat on an airplane, and for a woman who called her friend a “Karen.” A massive gender reveal party faux pas also serves as a cause for an M&M apology.

Lebu told People he has always “admired” the M&M’s commercials.

“They’ve always been self-aware and funny and bright,” he said “I was walked through what this spot would be and I was in, I was hooked. It’s a very rare opportunity that you read something and you’re like, ‘I have no hesitation, reservation—thank you very much, the answer is yes.'”

The actor explained that the “goal” of the Super Bowl spot is “just about connecting people and finding ways to bring people together” after such a “strange” year.

“I think it’s such a hopeful little spot. It is funny and sweet, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” he said ahead of the release.

Levy Hosted ‘SNL’ the Night Before The Super Bowl & Starred in a Super Bowl Themed Sketch

In a fabulous pregame spot, first time Saturday Night Live guest Levy hosted the February 6 broadcast, which also featured musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

A highlight was Levy’s monologue, in which his dad, actor and comedian Eugene Levy, turned up to surprise him and wish him luck while safely encased in a glass box due to COVID. It should be noted that more than three decades ago, the elder Levy’s own SNL hosting gig was canceled due to a writers’ strike, per The New York Times.

In another sketch, Dan Levy was a guest at a maskless, superspreader Super Bowl party that ended with Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) giving an announcement on how to have a responsible Super Bowl.

Of his big weekend, Levy said it was “ one-two punch of things that I never dreamed of for myself.”

“My plan is to really soak in all of it and have as much fun as I possibly can,” he said.

