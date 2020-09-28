‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated on DWTS Disney Night?

September 28 was Disney Night for Dancing With the Stars season 29! The magical episode featuring performances from the remaining 14 celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners.

So, what happened during week 3 of DWTS, and which couple was sent home? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 3 Live Recap

After Charles Oakley was eliminated first from the competition last week, the remaining 14 celebrities and their partners returned to the ballroom with new dances to hit Disney songs.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Voting 2020: How to Vote for Dancing With the Stars Disney Night