‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated on DWTS Tonight? 10/26

October 26 was “Villains Night” on Dancing With the Stars, and each of the 10 remaining celebrities and their professional dance partners performed dance numbers inspired by iconic pop-culture villains. At the end of the night, another couple was eliminated from DWTS season 29 and sent home.

So, what happened on “Villains Night?” Which stars rose to the top of the leaderboard with their spine-chilling performances, and who was, unfortunately, kicked out of the competition? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘DWTS’ Season 29 ‘Villains Night’ Recap

First up to perform for Villains Night was Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong, dancing a Hannibal Lecter-inspired paso doble to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado. The judges, in full costume and character, loved her dance but critiqued some of her lines. They got two 8s and a 9, for a total of 25 points out of 30.

Next up was Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Creep,” dressed as Dracula. After landing in the bottom two last week and narrowly escaping elimination, Weir was ready to bounce back “with a vengeance.”

