DWTS Voting 2020: How to Vote for Dancing With the Stars 10/26/2020

In the spirit of Halloween 2020, it’s “Villain Night” on Dancing With the Stars season 29’s October 26 episode. With 10 celebrity contestants remaining, the competition is tight and the pairs are relying on the viewers’ votes to avoid elimination each week.

If you’re planning on voting for your favorites during tonight’s episode of DWTS, here’s what you need to know:

Voting Is Open Online & Via Text While the Episode Airs Live

There are two voting methods available to viewers watching each episode live this season: online on ABC.com, or via SMS text messaging.

If you’re voting by text, here’s what you need to send and where you need to send it, for each of the remaining contestants:

– Text AJ to 21523 to vote for AJ McLean

– Text CHRISHELL to 21523 to vote for Chrishell Stause

– Text JEANNIE to 21523 to vote for Jeannie Mai

– Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

– Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

– Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

– Text MONICA to 21523 to vote for Monica Aldama

– Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

– Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

– Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

Keep in mind that you can use each voting method a total of 10 times per contestant, which means you could vote for your favorite up to 20 times if you vote online AND by text. Note that messaging rates may apply if you vote by text. Voting will remain open for the duration of the 2-hour episode; this week’s voting data will determine who goes home next week, at the end of episode 8.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Episode 7 Preview

While there are no group Halloween numbers this season due to coronavirus-induced production changes, DWTS has adapted, introducing an all-new “Villains Night” special episode. The episode description teases, “Ten celebrity and pro-dancer couples find their inner villain as they compete to a variety of songs.”

Here are the villains that each couple’s performance will be inspired by:

– Monica Aldama & Val Chmerkovskiy: Nurse Ratched

– Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev: Cruella de Vil

– Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten: Bride of Chucky

– Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart: Dracula

– Justina Machado & Sasha Farber: Carrie

– AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke: Norman Bates

– Jeannie Mai & Brandon Armstrong: Hannibal Lecter

– Nelly & Daniella Karagach: Freddy Krueger

– Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson: Black Swan

– Chrishell Stause & Gleb Savchenko: Maleficent

Expect that host Tyra Banks and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli will be dressed in-themed as well. On social media, Inaba teased that she will be dressed as Pennywise the Clown from IT, and Hough appears to be embodying a werewolf for Villains Night.

In addition to tonight’s scores, the contestants are dependent upon your votes if they hope to remain in the competition next week. So far, the stars sent home were Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe, and Vernon Davis.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

