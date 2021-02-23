‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30: Who Could Join an All-Stars Cast?

Though Dancing With the Stars has not officially been renewed by ABC, it’s likely the show will come back in the fall of 2021 for the monumental season 30. With such a special season, there are chances that there will be twists that no one is expecting.

That being said, there have been hints that season 30 of Dancing With the Stars could feature an all-star cast rather than all-new contestants. Host Tyra Banks hinted that the season may be an all-star season, and some professional dancers have also hinted that could happen.

With hopes that season 30 is a special season, we took a look at former contestants who could possibly come back for an all-star season.

Who Could Return for an All-Stars Season?

All of Val & Zendaya's Dances from DWTS Season 16Zendaya & Val performed encores of their week 2 Jive & week 8 Salsa which were fan-voted and picked by the judges respectively. These two performances are not included in this video. 2014-02-24T07:26:33Z

Since season 15 was an all-star season, it’s possible that the cast coming back for season 30 would be contestants who have competed more recently than that.

If we look at contestants who competed in season 16, it’s possible that second-place winner Zendaya could return for a new season in order to try to win this time around. While that may be nice for viewers, it’s also possible that the actress has too much going on to return to Dancing With the Stars for a second time.

Another possible returner could be Corbin Bleu, the runner-up of season 17. Bleu is best-known for his role in High School Musical, and he’d likely have to dance with a different pro since his professional partner left the show years ago.

From season 27, it’s possible that Juan Pablo di Pace, Fuller House star, could return and perform alongside Cheryl Burke. If that happened, it’s also possible that Candace Cameron Bure could return and compete against her Fuller House costar.

Runner-Ups and Finalists Could Return for an All-Stars Season

Nev Schulman’s Freestyle – Dancing with the StarsNev Schulman and Jenna Johnson dance Freestyle to “Singin’ In The Rain” by District 78 on the Dancing with the Stars Finale! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-11-24T05:01:01Z

Though Nev Schulman just competed on season 29 of the show, it’s possible the Catfish host could return once again. He was a fan and judge favorite throughout the season, and it’s possible the show would want to bring him back once again to bring in more viewers.

Mackenzie Ziegler was recently the winner of season one of The Masked Dancer, so the Juniors season runner-up could want to compete in a new season of Dancing With the Stars to see if she could take home the Mirrorball the second time around.

Other contestants who could possibly return include Simone Biles from season 24, Frankie Muniz from season 25, and Tonya Harding from season 26.

During an interview with TV Insider, professional dancer Cheryl Burke said she has discussed an all-stars season with Leah Remini, who finished fifth on season 17. Remini also returned twice to act as a temporary co-host for Erin Andrews during seasons 19 and 21 and then was a guest judge on season 28.

“We’re coming up to season 30 of the show and I’ve talked to Leah [Remini] about this and maybe we could do a ‘redemption’ season and include people who have had to leave early due to injury?” said Burke.

Dancing With the Stars will return in 2021.

READ NEXT: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveals if He Has Plans to Return ‘Dancing With the Stars’