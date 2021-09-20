DWTS 2021 Partners Revealed & Premiere Live Spoilers

The moment we’ve been waiting all year for is finally here! “Dancing With the Stars” is back with its milestone 30th season. There are 15 brand-new celebrity contestants waiting in the wings to take the ballroom floor and show off their moves.

Follow along here with our live spoilers as the show reveals which professional dancers are partnered with which celebrities.

All times Eastern.

The 15 celebrity contestants and their premiere songs and dances are as follows:

Country singer Jimmie Allen dancing the tango to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E.

Spice Girl Melanie C dancing the cha cha to “Wannabe” by Spice Girls

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) dancing the tango to “Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris

Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) dancing the foxtrot to “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Office”) dancing the tango to “Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer

Influencer Olivia Jade dancing the salsa to “Juice” by Lizzo

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) dancing the cha cha to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James

“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots dancing the tango to “Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez, Pit Bull

Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) dancing the paso doble to “You’re The Best” by Joe “Bean” Esposito

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee dancing the jive to “Stay” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) dancing the cha cha to “Butter” by BTS

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) dancing the foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby dancing the tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) dancing the jive to “Hey Ya!” by Outkast

Pop star and dancer JoJo Siwa dancing the quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

