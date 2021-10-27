DWTS Season 30 Nabs 5 People’s Choice Award Nominations

ABC dancing competition show “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 has earned itself five 2021 People’s Choice Awards nominations. Read on to find out who is nominated and how you can vote.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Are Not Clowning Around | #shorts JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson dance Jazz to "Anything Goes" by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington on Dancing with the Stars Horror Night!

The show itself is nominated in the “Competition Show of 2021” category alongside “America’s Got Talent,” “American Idol,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “The Masked Singer,” and “The Voice.” Fairly stiff competition, but the People’s Choice Awards are all about fan voting, so if you want to see “Dancing With the Stars” take home the biggie, be sure to vote.

In the “Competition Contestant of 2021” category, there are three “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 cast members nominated — Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, pop star JoJo Siwa, and “Bachelor” Matt James, though Matt is nominated for “The Bachelor” and not “Dancing With the Stars.”

They are competing against Gottmik from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” JoJo from “The Masked Singer,” Katie Thurston from “The Bachelorette,” Symone from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Wiz Khalifa from “The Masked Singer.”

Finally, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast and current “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Sunisa Lee is nominated in the “Game Changer of 2021” category after she stepped up and won the women’s all-around title in Tokyo when Simone Biles withdrew.

Suni is up against soccer player Alex Morgan, racecar driver Bubba Wallace, football player Carl Nassib, tennis player Naomi Osaka, football player Patrick Mahomes, tennis player Serena Williams, and gymnast Biles.

Cody Rigsby's Cha Cha – Dancing with the Stars Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke dance the Cha Cha to "There Will Be Blood" by Kim Petras on Dancing with the Stars Horror Night!

The People’s Choice Awards honor the best in movies, TV, music, and pop culture across 40 categories, priding itself on “celebrating all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by the people.”

There are two ways to vote. The online voting is at the official People’s Choice Awards website. Fans can also vote on Twitter, sending either a public tweet or a retweet that includes one category hashtag and one corresponding nominee hashtag. The complete list of category and nominee hashtags can be found here.

Voting opened on Wednesday, October 27 and remains open until Wednesday, November 17 at midnight Eastern. Fans can vote 25 times per day, per category, per voting method — except on November 9, which is Turbo Tuesday. On Turbo Tuesday, votes count twice, which will end up equaling 50 votes that day per category per voting method.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air live simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. “Live From E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards” will start the night with the red carpet special event beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on E!.

Meanwhile, JoJo and Cody are still in the competition and are working hard for Queen week, where every couple will dance to a song by the band Queen on Monday, November 1. JoJo has set quite the bar for herself after a perfect 40 on Horror Night, but she is ready for the challenge. She wrote about her Horror Night routine on Instagram, saying, “This week we pushed HARDER than ever before. This week I’ve stretched, practiced, and worked on every trick more than anyone could imagine to try and make everything perfect so we could get a perfect score again… AND WE DID! I’m so so SOOOO grateful and so so proud of all of our hard work!!!”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

