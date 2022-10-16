A Guide to 2022 Holiday Films Starring ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alumni

The 2022 holiday season is fast approaching and the networks have started announcing their holiday film slates, including one film that is about a fictional “Dancing With the Stars” show called “Celebrity Dance Off” — and it stars two “Dancing With the Stars’ contestants!

Below are all the details about “Steppin’ into the Holidays,” plus 18 more holiday films from across the TV landscape that are starring “Dancing With the Stars” alums.

‘Steppin’ into the Holidays’ Stars Mario Lopez & Jana Kramer

“Steppin’ into the Holidays” stars two “Dancing With the Stars” alums in a holiday romance — season three runner-up Mario Lopez and season 23 contestant Jana Kramer, plus Lopez’s real-life wife Courtney Lopez plays the host of the “Dancing With the Stars”-like show.

The Lifetime press release teases:

Former Broadway star Billy Holiday (Lopez) returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired as the host-producer-judge of the hit TV series “Celebrity Dance Off.” While there, he encounters Rae (Kramer), the charismatic owner of the local dance studio, where Billy’s 12-year-old nephew is her standout student. This Christmas, Rae is planning a dance recital fundraiser with the goal of taking her students to see a Broadway show in New York City. Billy volunteers to help Rae with the recital by reviving the town’s traditional Christmas Eve show, which was once a showcase for local talent. With Billy’s knack for producing and Rae’s knowledge of all things local, their collaboration clicks and romantic sparks start flying! Cheri Oteri stars as Dallas, Billy’s high-powered, fast-talking, Hollywood agent. Dallas scrambles to find Billy work after he is fired by his boss, Wayne, played by Mario Cantone, a network executive who is equal parts charming and ruthless! Courtney Lopez , Mario’s real-life wife, also appears in the film as Joanna, the charismatic host of “Celebrity Dance Off,” who is tapped to replace Billy (her former fling) as executive producer and head judge after his popularity hits the skids.

It premieres Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.

The Other ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alums’ Holiday Films

Here is the rest of the holiday slate starring “Dancing With the Stars” alumni. It covers films airing on BET Plus, CBS, Great American Family (GAC), the Hallmark Channel, and Lifetime. The descriptions are from press releases from the various networks and the films are listed in order of airdate.

Season 23 contestant Marilu Henner stars in “A Kismet Christmas,” which is about a woman named Sarah who is “a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.” It premieres Sunday, October 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Hallmark Channel.

Season 22 contestant Jodie Sweetin stars in “A Cozy Christmas Inn” as real estate executive Erika, who ” travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.” It premieres Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.

Sweetin is pulling double duty this year because she also stars in “Merry Swissmas” as Alex, a woman who “has wonderful memories of Christmas with her best friend Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies), until Beth starts dating Alex’s ex, Jesse (David Pinard). Because she has missed the last few Christmases with family due to her demanding job as an architect, Alex is excited to spend the holidays with her mother, Caroline (Jane Wheeler), who is opening an inn in Switzerland. Much to her dismay, she learns that Jesse and Beth are also visiting for the inn’s opening. When Alex meets Liam (Tim Rozon), a single father and the manager of her mother’s inn, Liam attempts to show her all the Christmas traditions and culture of Switzerland and helps Alex open herself up to love and forgiveness this holiday season. “Merry Swissmas” premieres Saturday, November 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.

Season five semi-finalist Cameron Mathison stars alongside Jill Wagner in “A Merry Christmas Wish” for Great American Family. In it, “An NYC advertising executive (Wagner) returns to her hometown to sell the family farm, but instead reconnects with her childhood friend (Mathison) and gets involved with organizing the yearly Winter Wonderland, which takes place on the property.” “A Merry Christmas Wish” premieres Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on GAC.

Season nine contestant Melissa Joan Hart is directing and executive producing “Santa Bootcamp,” starring season six semi-finalist Marissa Jaret Winokur, plus EGOT winner Rita Moreno. “Santa Bootcamp” is about a woman named Emily Strauss (Emily Kinney) who “is hired by mall magnate Ed Mancini (Patrick Cassidy, Castle) to stage the ultimate Christmas Gala for his most important investors, Emily finds herself being sent to bootcamp – Santa Bootcamp – to find the perfect Santa and the inspiration she will need to make the evening a success. While there, Emily meets Belle (Moreno), the bootcamp’s drill sergeant with a heart of gold, who helps Emily rediscover the magic of Christmas and find romance along the way.” “Santa Bootcamp” premieres Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.

Season three contestant Vivica A. Fox is starring in a holiday movie for BET called “Holiday Hideaway” where a woman named Carly (Camille Winbush), who is “the queen of holiday celebrations” runs into trouble when “her mistletoe misstep sends her running to a Holiday Hideaway that teaches her the importance of family, forgiveness and fighting for love.” It premieres on Thanksgiving Day, November 24 on BET Plus.

Season 17 contestant Brant Daugherty stars in “#Xmas,” a film about Jen (Clare Bowen), a woman who “gets the chance to enter a brand’s design contest, she poses as a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect ‘family’ or reveal the truth.” It premieres Friday, November 25 at 6 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Hallmark Channel.

Season 18 contestant Danica McKellar is starring in “Christmas at the Drive-In” as a lawyer working “to prove that her town’s Drive In Theater, a local institution is not closed down at the holidays, finding romance with the very person who is trying to sell the property.” It premieres Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on GAC.

Season 14 contestant Gladys Knight is starring in “I’m Glad It’s Christmas,” where an ” aspiring Broadway singer is convinced to participate in a small-scale production for her local Christmas celebration. Along the way, she finds hope and unexpected mentorship towards her dream career. But will her professional success come at the cost of her chance at love?” “I’m Glad It’s Christmas” premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on GAC.

Season 18 finalist Candace Cameron Bure stars alongside Marc Blucas in “A Christmas… Present.” They play Maggie and Eric, the “busy parents of teenagers who embark on a trip to the home of Maggie’s widowed brother to celebrate Christmas. Everyone has different expectations of the perfect holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the season.” It premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on GAC.

Season five contestant Jane Seymour is starring in a film called “A Christmas Spark,” where she plays the recently widowed Molly who “has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas, she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town’s Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank (Joe Lando), the town’s most eligible bachelor. As Molly and the irrepressible Hank fall in love, she rediscovers her inner free spirit and finds a new lease on life. And when the star of the pageant loses her voice moments before the show, it will be up to Molly to step into the spotlight and shine brightly for the first time in her life. This film, which is a “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” reunion between Seymour and Lando, premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.

“A Big Fat Family Christmas” stars two “Dancing With the Stars” alums — season two contestant Tia Carrere and season 14 contestant Jack Wagner. This film is about Liz, a “photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment — shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a cover story — she doesn’t reveal that they are, in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the co-worker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break.” It premieres Friday, December 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Hallmark Channel.

Season 20 contestant Patti LaBelle is starring in “A New Orleans Noel,” which is about two people, Grace Hill (Keshia Knight Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (Brad James), who could not be more different. The press release reads, “Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. But when they’re both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown (Patti LaBelle)—a New Orleans praline icon—the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas…and butting heads over more than just architecture. When Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to take part in their traditions and their celebrations. Soon, fiercely independent Grace begins to learn the importance of family and community, while modern Anthony learns to embrace tradition and the magic of Christmas. And when Grace is offered a new job far away from New Orleans, she’ll have to decide if she’ll leave or follow her heart.” “A New Orleans Noel” premieres Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.

Season 30 finalist Amanda Kloots is starring in her very first TV movie, “Fit for Christmas,” which she also co-wrote and executive produced. In the film, she plays Audrey, “an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property.” “Fit for Christmas” premieres Sunday, December 4 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time and 8 p.m. Pacific time on CBS.

Season 12 semi-finalist Romeo Miller is headlining a Christmas film called “A Miracle Before Christmas,” where “a fast-talking popular relationship therapist (played by LeToya Luckett) with all the answers when it comes to fixing everyone else’s marriage, must now use the magic of Christmas to find the secret to save her own.” It premieres Thursday, December 8 on BET Plus.

Season 19 contestant Jonathan Bennett is starring in “The Holiday Sitter,” which is about Sam, a “workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.” It premieres Sunday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Hallmark Channel.

Season 14 semi-finalist Maria Menounos stars in “The Holiday Dating Guide” as “Dating coach and aspiring book author Abigale Slater,” who has “completed her first book—a how-to guide for dating in today’s modern world—and is now more than ready to become a published author. However, after reading the book, her publisher Jack won’t proceed with the deal without knowing that her dating advice actually works. Before he has a chance to say no, Abigale proposes that she prove the rules work by using them herself and making a man fall for her by Christmas Eve in 12 days. Although Abigale’s never seen love as a priority for herself, she sets out to find someone who will fall quickly enough to get this book in print. Things change when Abigale meets Michael Ryan (Brent Bailey), and her single-minded mission takes an unexpected turn. While following her own advice, and learning to expect the unexpected in the process, Abigale discovers the romance of her dreams.” “The Holiday Dating Guide” premieres Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.

The 2022 holiday movie season kicks off as early as October 21 on the Hallmark Channel and runs through New Year’s Eve 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.