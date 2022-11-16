DWTS Cast Member Honored by Family After Sudden Death

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has set up a new fund as a way to honor his late brother.

Nick Carter is still grieving the loss of Aaron Carter, who was found dead in a bathtub in his home in California on November 5, 2022, according to TMZ. Following the 34-year-old’s tragic death, Nick Carter shared a post on Instagram in his honor.

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” Nick Carter’s caption read, in part.

And while the Carter family is healing, both Nick Carter and his sister Angel Carter have decided to start a donation fund in Aaron Carter’s name.

Nick Carter & Angel Carter Shared the Donation Fund on Instagram

Nick Carter and Angel Carter teamed up with On Our Sleeves, a nonprofit that launched on World Mental Health Day 2018. The organization has a focus on children and works to “break stigmas and educate families and advocates about children’s mental health.”

The cause is very near and dear to Nick Carter and Angel Carter, especially since they know first-hand of the struggles that Aaron Carter faced throughout his life.

“Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family’s commitment of helping others,” reads a message on the donation page.

“Very grateful for the outpour of love and support for my brother. In his name, a new donation fund has been started to benefit @onoursleevesoffical, an important children’s mental health organization helping families across America,” Nick Carter wrote on his Instagram Stories, according to Page Six.

Angel Carter also shared a message on her Instagram Stories, encouraging people to donate.

“Mental Health is so unbelievably important. It’s not talked about enough and is so often overlooked. Mental illness leads to so many different problems within your life and can result in serious issues like addiction,” she wrote. She went on to say that Aaron Carter was “incredibly kind, gentle, talented and funny.”

Aaron Carter’s Cause of Death Has Not Yet Been Confirmed

The exact cause of Aaron Carter’s death has yet to be released by the coroner’s office.

On November 7, 2022, Deadline reported that the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office had requested additional information in the case. In another report by TMZ, law enforcement sources confirmed that there were “multiple cans of compressed air” found around Aaron Carter’s home. He had previously admitted to having a huffing addiction, though it’s unclear if this had anything to do with his death.

“It’s something that I’ve kept secret from the whole world until now,” he said on an episode of “The Doctors” that aired in 2019.

On November 16, 2022, TMZ reported that Aaron Carter’s remains had been cremated and were given to his twin sister, Angel Carter.

If you are struggling with substance abuse or your mental health, SAMHSA’s national hotline can offer help at 1-800-622-HELP (4357).

