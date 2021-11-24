DWTS Semi-Finalist Welcomes 1st Child After Emergency C-Section

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” alum. Aaron Carter and his fiancee Melanie Martin have welcomed their first child — and the new bundle of joy is named after a pop music superstar. Here’s what you need to know.

Aaron and Melanie Announced The New Addition On Instagram

Here we go!! 🌹❤️🐣👨‍👩‍👦 @missmelannx be strong babe! I’m right here two feet away xoxoxox pic.twitter.com/s3GucMultS — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 22, 2021

In an Instagram post, the singer shared a picture of himself cutting the baby’s umbilical cord and wrote, “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here.”

He added, “Prince is precious, I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god.”

In a comment on the post, Melanie wrote, “I love you guys so much thank you sooo much baby for taking such great care of me during the labor. You made me feel so safe. So excited to start this new journey with my babies.”

This is their first child together; Melanie and Aaron previously experienced a miscarriage in 2020, which Aaron revealed in a live stream video where he said, “[Melanie] suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions. We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal, and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her. She’s going through a lot right now.”

The Couple Named Their Son After Michael Jackson





The “Dancing With the Stars” alum — Aaron competed on season 9 alongside pro partner Karina Smirnoff, finishing in 5th place and just missing out on the finals — told TMZ before the birth that they would be naming their son Prince Lyric Carter because of Aaron’s friendship with the late singer Michael Jackson.

Aaron told the outlet he considered Jackson a friend and mentor and that the King of Pop used to call Aaron “the Prince of Pop.”

TMZ also reported that a C-section was likely due to Melanie being a high-risk pregnancy — she was experiencing anemia and ulcerative colitis and the baby was also in the breech position for a while.

Aaron is estranged from his older brother and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Nick Carter but he did share on Twitter a “loving message” from a fan about reaching out to his family. The message said, “Know you been through a lot. May your dad watch over you and your son. This a new chapter in your life. Time to put aside the B.S. and reunite with the family now. When I say time to put aside the B.S. I’m not saying it just to you, but to Nick and Angel.”

The Carters’ father Robert died in 2017 and their sister Leslie died in 2012 of a drug overdose. There are two surviving sisters, Angel and Bobbie Jean; the whole family was featured on a short-lived reality show called “House of Carters.” The Carters also have two half-siblings, Ginger Carter and Taelyn Dobson.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

