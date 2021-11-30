Fans Slam DWTS Alum For Splitting With Fiancee After Baby’s Birth

Some fans are upset with “Dancing With the Stars” alum Aaron Carter for splitting with his fiancee Melanie Martin one week after their son’s birth, though Carter maintains that she is the cause for the split. Here’s what he is saying about their break-up and how fans have responded.

Aaron Blamed Melanie and His Twin Sister Angel For The Split

Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

On Tuesday, November 30, Aaron revealed in a series of tweets that he and Melanie have called it quits, saying his fiancee was lying to him and was in touch with his estranged family behind his back.

“Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating [with] my ex fiancee ruined everything considering she knew what Angel tried to do to me in court thanks Angel you ruined my family. God bless,” wrote Carter.

He added, “I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court. I’m in shocked (sic) this is horrible.”

When a fan offered him a “shoulder to cry on,” he replied that he “can’t even shed a tear” over the break-up.

“I’m in utter shock I’ve been lied to for two years my family won’t leave me alone they try to ruin everything no[w] I’m a single father,” wrote Aaron. “The worst part about it is she knew what they were doing to me and she lied to me for two years.”

Aaron said in a subsequent tweet that he doesn’t “have a family now” and “there’s more to the story [than] meets the eye.” He also claimed that Melanie is headed to Las Vegas with “her friend Carmen from ’90 Day Fiance'” and told him he would “never see [his] son again.”

But Aaron vowed to fight for custody of his son, writing, “It’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen.”

Aaron competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season nine alongside pro partner Karina Smirnoff, missing out on the finals by finishing in 5th place. He is estranged from his twin sister Angel and his brother and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Nick Carter. Their sister Leslie died of a drug overdose in 2012; the family has one other surviving sibling named Bobbie Jean, plus two half-siblings, Ginger Carter and Taelyn Dobson.

Some Followers Are Accusing Aaron of Leaving Melanie After She Just Had a Baby

Aaron and Melanie welcomed their son, Prince Lyric Carter, on November 22 after Melanie underwent an emergency C-section after 13 hours of labor, according to Aaron’s Instagram post.

Now some of his followers are accusing him of ditching Melanie right after she had a baby.

“I hope that you didn’t kick your fiance who just had a c section out to the streets with your son and I hope even more she didn’t leave you alone with that precious child,” wrote one follower on Twitter, to which Aaron replied that he is sleeping in his car and the baby is in the house. There’s no word as to who is watching the baby if Melanie is in fact in Las Vegas.

Another follower on Instagram wrote, “The way you just treated Melanie so so soon after birth is so upsetting. What a woman goes through after carrying and birthing a child is so traumatic and so incredibly hard on a woman’s body and mental health. I hope Melanie is okay and can get the support she needs post partum.”

A third follower chimed in with, “If any of his fans stick up for him, they are not empathic or not moms themselves. What he is doing is terrible. Being a fan is one thing but condoning every single thing he is doing.. is not a normal thing.”

Several others wrote things like “he’s a narcissistic man child” and “He’s a vile human being and I hope Melanie and the baby get far far away from him,” but there were also several fans offering up their support.

“I think what really matters is we don’t judge Aaron Carter and Mel and his family. There is a lot more than what ‘us fans’ understand. And we won’t. All I can do as a person is pray and hope things work out in the end. Not my judgement. Never will . Best wishes to you Aaron and the family,” wrote one commenter on Instagram.

On Twitter, several followers encouraged him to sue to custody and one wrote, “So sorry, Aaron… Strong or not this Is s***ty. Focus on that beautiful baby boy now.”

Several followers also wondered if he has substance abuse problems, which Aaron categorically denied, writing, “I’m not suffering from any addiction problems, that is very appalling and rude of you to say, I expect an apology.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Welcomes Baby Boy After 2 Heartbreaking Losses