DWTS Alum’s Fiancee ‘Terrified’ After Receiving Death Threats

A former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor was found dead inside his California home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, according to TMZ. The 34-year-old entertainer, who competed on season 9 of the popular dance competition show, was in his bathtub at the time of his death.

An investigation is still underway and his official cause of death is still pending. On November 7, 2022, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office released a statement after requesting additional information in the case, according to Deadline.

Following Carter’s shocking death, his fiancee — and the mother of his only son, Prince — began receiving all kinds of threats from Carter fans. According to TMZ, Melanie Martin has been receiving death threats. She has even had to call the police because people have been showing up in person to harass her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Martin Has Received Backlash on Social Media & in Person

Carter fans have given Martin a very hard time, many of them sending very hurtful, threatening messages to her on social media and some people have even been blaming her for her fiance’s death.

“While both #AaronCarter and #MelanieMartin are guilty of posting things to taunt the other- Melanie was engaging in this the day prior to him being found dead. Taunting him. That is not trying to “get him help”. That is called triggering,” someone tweeted on November 8, 2022.

“Moving his belongings and he has just past away!you’re telling me this is normal behaviour? You have NO RIGHT to anything in Aaron’s House Melanie. You should be ashamed of yourself EX FIANCE‼️ YOUR NAME WAS NOT ON THAT HOUSE,” another comment read.

More recently, many Carter fans have been accusing Martin of logging in to her ex’s social media accounts and unarchiving photos of the two of them together.

“On 3rd November 2022 #aaroncarter wanted nothing to do with Voldemort aka #melaniemartin, wasn‘t following her on social media and no pics. Now Mel re-wrote history , followed herself and unarchived 20pics on his account, so she can continue the narrative of being his ‘fiancee,'” one person tweeted on November 9, 2022.

According to the TMZ report, Martin is “terrified” following some of these messages and the in person harassment.

Martin Has Been Posting About Carter Frequently Since His Death

Several Carter fans believe that Martin and Carter weren’t actually together at the time of his death, suggesting that the two had broken up at some point. However, Martin has been consistently posting photos, videos, and heartbreaking captions about Carter.

“Theres so many thoughts in my head right now. I miss my fiancée so much and hope you can see from some videos how much light he brought to a room. My love you were taken too soon from the world,” she captioned a post shared on November 8, 2022.

“These are some great healthy moments we had together and i will cherish them forever. God only made one of you and i was lucky enough to have met the love of my life. Theres no one I’ll ever be with again i always told you that you are the only one for me for life. I am no ready to let you go but God has decided that he wanted to show you a better place. RIP My baby love,” she continued.

READ NEXT: Rare Photo of Former DWTS Finalist Posted on Instagram